Jacobs Amplifies Sustainability Practices with PlanBeyond 2.0

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Jacobs Amplifies Sustainability Practices with PlanBeyond 2.0

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Approach aligns profitable growth with positive societal impact and will accelerate new market opportunities

Integrates with overall company strategy and will be a differentiator in attracting and retaining top talent

Reinforces Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) alignment across the business

PR Newswire

DALLAS, July 21, 2021

DALLAS, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (

NYSE:J, Financial) ups the ante by unveiling its global sustainable business approach, PlanBeyondSM 2.0 — delivering beyond the company's purpose to create a more connected, sustainable world. The enhanced plan is Jacobs' companywide foundation for what sustainability means to its clients and the planet — propelling the integration of sustainability throughout operations and client solutions in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Recognizing that all 17 of the SDGs are interconnected, and that no progress can be achieved in isolation of any one goal, Jacobs identified six core SDGs through stakeholder engagement and a robust materiality assessment. These SDGs have been translated into actionable sustainable business objectives:

  1. Advance the health and wellbeing of society
  2. Deliver solutions for the global water and sanitation crisis
  3. Foster a culture of technology and innovation important to the advancement of society
  4. Create a fair and inclusive future for all
  5. Develop efficient and resilient solutions that deliver net environmental and societal gain
  6. Accelerate solutions that address the climate emergency

These objectives sit at the heart of the company strategy and define Jacobs' responsibilities for how the organization and its stakeholders can play a part in creating sustainable communities globally.

"As a purpose-led company, we recognize that our biggest opportunity to positively address climate change and societal inequalities comes from the solutions we provide our clients — from the world's largest infrastructure projects to mission-critical outcomes and sustainable design," said Jacobs Chair and CEO Steve Demetriou. "We consider it not only good business, but our obligation to channel our expansive capabilities in resilient infrastructure, regenerative design, clean water, green energy and social value toward benefitting people and the planet, while continuing to outperform and drive superior stakeholder value."

Sustainability at Jacobs means pursuing long-term business resilience and success while positively contributing toward the economy, society and the environment. Employees consistently expect Jacobs to lead by example when it comes to sustainability, and with the launch of PlanBeyond 2.0, it will be even more deeply integrated into Jacobs' global workforce and culture. Building on the company's recent efforts around social justice and its Climate Action Plan, PlanBeyond 2.0 continues Jacobs' commitment to embed sustainability across all solutions — with accelerated investment in ESG growth sectors including energy transition, sectoral decarbonization, environmental stewardship, health and social value.

Additionally, Jacobs is educating and empowering employees across all disciplines with training courses and project tools that embed sustainability plans and targets, as well as climate risk and resilience practices, so that all client solutions across its global markets can be designed to contribute toward a sustainable and resilient future.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and market opportunities related to sustainable solutions, the attraction and retention of talent, the ability to achieve the goals and objectives of PlanBeyond 2.0 and the timeline and costs of achieving such goals and objectives and the future impact of the company's sustainable solutions on the environment and various stakeholders, among others. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 2, 2020, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 2, 2021, and in particular the discussions contained under Part I, Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Part II, Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Part II, Item 1A - Risk Factors, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:
Kerrie Sparks
214.583.8433

Jacobs_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA50509&sd=2021-07-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacobs-amplifies-sustainability-practices-with-planbeyond-2-0--301338609.html

SOURCE Jacobs

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA50509&Transmission_Id=202107210945PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA50509&DateId=20210721
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment