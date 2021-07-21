FirstNet Enhances Public Safety Situational Awareness, Interoperability and Security Capabilities

PR Newswire

What's the news? FirstNet®, Built with AT&T* – the only nationwide network built with and for America's first responders – is spurring further innovation for public safety's ecosystem of mission-centric applications and solutions. By collaborating with the industry leaders, we're introducing 4 new solutions:

Motorola Solutions' MCPTT, Interoperability and Critical Connect – Public safety spoke, and we listened. We're collaborating with Motorola Solutions to deliver a new Mission-Critical Push-to-Talk (MCPTT) solution this winter, enabling public safety agencies to use Motorola Solutions' cloud-based Critical Connect for essential interoperability. The FirstNet interoperable platform will provide options for connectivity between land mobile radio (LMR) systems, the new MCPTT solution, as well as AT&T Enhanced Push-to-Talk (EPTT), for seamless communication and collaboration. MissionKeeper® from KSI Data Sciences is an easy-to-use streaming software that gives multiple users access to live streamed video and data from drones, submersibles, robots, dash cams and other IoT devices. And with instant scalability, teams can better collaborate and make field-based decisions quickly, from any location. NetMotion® by Absolute provides a mobile-first VPN solution that helps accelerate, optimize and secure mobile device traffic directly to the dedicated FirstNet network core, improving the user experience by providing resilient connectivity both inside and outside coverage areas. NetMotion is a leading mobile VPN solution that is highly adopted by public safety. FirstNet has expanded its relationship with NetMotion offering multiple ways for public safety to get access to a known solution that provides users a seamless mobile experience with the security and controls that agencies require. FirstNet Messaging is a highly secure, group notification and messaging service that integrates seamlessly with a wide range of notification applications.

Why is this important?FirstNet is expanding public safety's network to reach more communities across the country and continuing our roll-out of mission-driven innovative solutions. These new solutions will give public safety new capabilities:

Motorola Solutions Collaboration : Nothing is more crucial during emergency response than reliable voice and data communications between first responders, agencies and jurisdictions. Through this relationship, we're leveraging Motorola Solutions' strength and expertise as a global leader in mission-critical communication and LMR interoperability. The forthcoming standards-based broadband MCPTT voice, video and data solution will deliver greater situational awareness and more informed emergency response, as well as seamless connectivity to LMR networks through Critical Connect. Mission Critical broadband communications are based on public safety standards set by the 3 rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) – the body responsible for global LTE and 5G standards – to provide modern, interoperable broadband communications.

A new app launched and now in the FirstNet App Catalog, by KSI Data Sciences provides near-real time video streaming/archive from drones, phones and IoT devices through a single and shareable view that can be accessed within or across agencies. MissionKeeper is a secure web-based, collaborative environment that allows public safety to view and share live and archived video and telemetry (altitude, attitude, heading, etc.) from multiple sources over virtually any available network. Invite guest users from other agencies on the fly. MissionKeeper is a scalable, secure, affordable solution for any agency needing to share near real time video with multiple stakeholders for complete situational awareness. NetMotion by Absolute : NetMotion, recently acquired by Absolute Software™, a leader in next generation Endpoint Resilience™ solutions, provides a mobile-first, software-based VPN solution that helps accelerate, optimize, and secure mobile device traffic to improve the user experience. NetMotion is a client/server software-only VPN that maintains continuous, reliable connections even when devices are in areas with no coverage, dead spots, or marginal signal strength—and when users roam. Workers can use a combination of networks, roam freely between them, cross gaps in coverage, and suspend and resume sessions without losing connectivity, repeating logins or managing their connections. NetMotion requires just one login to grant a user access for the entire workday and automatically handles subsequent logins. With NetMotion, FirstNet administrators control access to applications and devices – for a single user, a group, or an entire organization. The IT team can set custom access conditions like the time of day, network type, or application bandwidth requirements. Additionally, traffic optimization support includes traffic shaping/Quality of Service (QoS), data compression, seamless roaming, voice/video optimization, and image acceleration. These capabilities help FirstNet users improve throughput speeds, maintain continuous application sessions, and allocate network resources to compensate for weak coverage or intermittent connectivity. As a result, crucial applications get priority, and users can send and receive data more quickly.

We continue to listen to public safety and focus on delivering the services they need, on their network. Nowhere else can public safety get the only nationwide, dedicated communications platform with the mission-ready and mission-critical standards-based solutions they need to protect themselves and our communities.

What is the FirstNet App Catalog? FirstNet is more than fast, reliable and highly secure connectivity. With FirstNet, public safety has a library of pre-evaluated and approved applications dedicated to addressing the emergent needs of our nation's first responders. As public safety's partner, AT&T thoroughly evaluates every app before its inclusion in the FirstNet App Catalog. First responders can safely advance their mission with mobile tools that meet our highest standards of reliability, security and performance. With more than 170 FirstNet Verified™ and FirstNet Certified™ apps to download, smart devices can provide public safety with an economical way to put advanced information sharing where it is needed. The App Catalog includes practical tools that enable multi-media communications and modernize operations in the field. App Catalog solutions include innovations that advance situational awareness and provide for quick and actionable community engagement. By working with FirstNet, mobile app providers can integrate purpose-built and exclusive features. FirstNet apps can include vertical positioning for z-axis mapping, authentication for single sign-on, and device and app uplift for heightened network prioritization. FirstNet app providers can also enhance their solutions with integration of Mission Critical Push-to-Talk and FirstNet Messaging designed specifically for public safety. With FirstNet and the App Catalog, first responders can be confident they have the tools they need no matter where their mission takes them.

What is FirstNet? FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America's first responders and the extended public safety community. Shaped by the vision of Congress and the first responder community following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, FirstNet stands above commercial offerings. It is built with AT&T in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority), an independent agency within the federal government. With more than 16,000 public safety agencies and organizations subscribed – accounting for more than 2.2 million connections nationwide2 – the FirstNet network is providing first responders with truly dedicated coverage and capacity when they need it, unique benefits like always-on priority and preemption, and high-quality Band 14 spectrum. These advanced capabilities help emergency managers, fire, EMS and law enforcement save lives and protect their communities.

Where can I find more information? For more about the value FirstNet is bringing to public safety, check out FirstNet.com. And go here for more FirstNet news.

What people are saying:

Jason Porter

President, Public Sector and FirstNet, AT&T

"We are here to serve America's first responders with new tools and technologies on their network, helping to ensure they have access to the information they need, when they need it. We continue to innovate new solutions and improve existing ones to give public safety a seamless, interoperable experience and equip first responders with better situational awareness."

Ed Parkinson

CEO of the FirstNet Authority

"Since FirstNet launched, the network has continued to drive the expansion of the public safety broadband marketplace. We are pleased to join AT&T in welcoming these newest innovations to the FirstNet ecosystem as the network continues to evolve to meet public safety's critical communications needs."

1FirstNet Messaging is also available to extended primary agencies and subscriber paid users for an additional fee.

2As of April 2021

