QVC and HSN's Experiential Beauty Festival, Beauty Bash, Returns in 2021 With a Virtual Immersive Experience

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Beauty Bash will shine again in a new way on September 18

PR Newswire

WEST CHESTER, Pa., July 21, 2021

WEST CHESTER, Pa., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all beauty lovers! QVC and HSN's Beauty Bash is returning in a bigger and more interactive way. Join the virtual experience on Saturday, September 18, 2021, 12-3 p.m. ET. Over 35 of the most admired brands in the beauty industry, experts, and thousands of passionate beauty lovers will come together to explore, learn, and celebrate all things beauty. After the success of the 2019 Beauty Bash live event in Philadelphia, Pa, the beloved beauty event will return in 2021 with custom-designed interactive booths, experts, and specialized content, all in a virtual environment, which will allow double the number of attendees to experience the best of beauty from QVC and HSN.

BB_Presents_Black.jpg

At QVC and HSN, we bring unique and engaging shopping experiences to our customers every day, across all our platforms

Beginning July 28, 2021, at 9 a.m. ET, a limited quantity of tickets that come with a special edition Beauty Discovery Box will go on sale for $59.00. The Beauty Discovery Box contains 26 must-have beauty products from participating vendors valued at over $500. Complimentary tickets to the event will be available once Beauty Discovery Box tickets sell out. Content from the event, including panel sessions, will be available online for attendees for seven days following the event.

This year's Beauty Bash will feature unique, immersive experiences including:

  • Virtual interactive booths with the ability to engage with brand experts, explore new products, see demos, and learn the latest tips and tricks
  • Panels with beauty experts on the latest topics and trends like clean beauty, inclusivity, inspiring founder stories, beauty at any age, beauty disruptors, rising beauty brands you need to know, and more
  • Special appearances from QVC and HSN program hosts
  • A "Shop Beauty" virtual shopping experience for attendees to browse and shop products from participating beauty brands
  • A live concierge and live chat functionality to help attendees navigate the virtual experience
  • Giveaways every 10 minutes with prizes including Beauty Discovery Boxes and QVC/HSN gift cards
  • A virtual scavenger hunt to encourage attendees to visit all participating booths for a chance to win prizes including the Beauty Discovery Box and QVC/HSN gift cards

"We are thrilled to present a reimagined Beauty Bash for fans of 'all things beauty'," said Bridget Love, Vice President/General Merchandise Manager of Beauty for QVC and HSN. "At QVC and HSN, we bring unique and engaging shopping experiences to our customers every day, across all of our platforms. We have taken the best aspects of our in-person Beauty Bash event to create a unique virtual experience that is sure to surprise and delight all who attend. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with their favorite brands through various virtual touchpoints and custom content, learn about the newest products, and hear from the experts on the latest trends. It will be a special experience to celebrate beauty."

QVC and HSN's Beauty Bash promises to wow attendees with over 35 top beauty brands from color cosmetics, skincare, haircare, bath and body and more including:

  • Beekman 1802
  • Calista
  • Elemis
  • Estée Lauder
  • IT Cosmetics
  • Josie Maran
  • Korres
  • Lancer
  • Laura Geller
  • MAC
  • Mally Beauty
  • NassifMD
  • philosophy
  • Too Faced
  • WEN

This year's event will also introduce new brands making their debut Beauty Bash appearance, like Buttah, Sobel Skin Rx, Eu'Genia Shea, FarmHouse Fresh, KAZMALEJE, Kreyol Essence, Lawless Beauty, Maison 276, and Mented Cosmetics.

Top experts behind many of the featured brands will be participating in special panel discussions on topics like clean beauty, inclusivity, inspiring founder stories, beauty at any age, beauty disruptors, rising beauty brands you need to know, and more. Speakers will include:

  • Stacy London
  • Katie Sturino
  • Laura Geller
  • Mally Roncal
  • Josie Maran
  • Annie Lawless
  • Dr. Paul Nassif
  • Kim Gravel
  • Naa-Sakle Akuete
  • LaToya Stirrup
  • KJ Miller
  • Cathy Kangas
  • Rose-Marie Swift
  • Deepica Mutyala

For more information about Beauty Bash and to purchase tickets to experience the event, please visit QVC.com or HSN.com.

About QVC® and HSN®
QVC and HSN are world leaders in video commerce across broadcast, streaming, mobile, and social platforms, offering engaging, interactive shopping experiences for millions of people and large audiences for thousands of vendors.

QVC delivers the joy of discovery through the power of relationships. Every day, QVC engages millions of shoppers in a journey of discovery through an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products, from home and fashion to beauty, electronics, and jewelry. Along the way, QVC connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories, and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, and through a joint venture in China. Worldwide, QVC engages millions of shoppers via 12 broadcast networks and multiple streaming services, websites, mobile apps, and social pages. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com, follow @QVC on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, or follow QVC on Pinterest, YouTube, or LinkedIn. 

HSN delivers the thrill of discovery through inspiring the customer's passions. HSN is a leading interactive and lifestyle retailer, offering a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names to its customers. HSN incorporates entertainment, personalities, and industry experts to provide an entirely unique shopping experience. At HSN, customers find exceptional selections in health and beauty, jewelry, home/lifestyle, fashion/accessories, and electronics. HSN engages millions of customers across the U.S. via two broadcast networks, a website, and multiple streaming services, mobile apps, and social pages. HSN was founded over 40 years ago as the first shopping network and is based in St. Petersburg, Fla. To learn more, visit corporate.hsn.com, follow @HSN on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, or follow HSN on Pinterest, YouTube, or LinkedIn.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) includes QVC, HSN, Zulily® and the Cornerstone brands (collectively, "Qurate Retail GroupSM"), as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group believes in a Third Way to Shop® – beyond transactional ecommerce or traditional brick-and-mortar stores. In addition to being a world leader in video commerce, Qurate Retail Group is among the top ecommerce retailers in North America (according to Digital Commerce 360) and is a leader in mobile commerce and social commerce. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com, follow @QurateRetailGrp onFacebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn. QVC and Q are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.

favicon.png?sn=PH49853&sd=2021-07-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qvc-and-hsns-experiential-beauty-festival-beauty-bash-returns-in-2021-with-a-virtual-immersive-experience-301338074.html

SOURCE QVC and HSN

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH49853&Transmission_Id=202107211000PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH49853&DateId=20210721
