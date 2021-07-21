These Stocks Are Trading Below the GF Value Line

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

These Stocks Are Trading Below the GF Value Line

If in search of bargains, value investors may want to have a look at these businesses

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
Jul 21, 2021

Summary

  • China Petroleum & Chemical Corp and Gray Television Inc. are modestly undervalued, while Tri Pointe Homes Inc is fairly valued
  • The GF Value is a unique intrinsic value calculation from GuruFocus based on the stock's historical multiples and the business' past returns and growth, as well as future performance estimates
Article's Main Image

When screening the market for bargain opportunities. value investors may want to consider the following securities, as their share prices are trading near or below the intrinsic value estimated by the GuruFocus Value Line. The GF Value is a unique intrinsic value calculation from GuruFocus that utilizes the three components listed below:

  • The stock's historical multiples, such as the price-earnings ratio, the price-sales ratio, the price-book ratio and the price-to-free cash flow ratio.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the past returns and growth of the company's business.
  • Estimations of future business performance.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp

The first stock that holds the criteria is China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (

SNP, Financial), a Chinese producer of crude oil and natural gas.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp's share price was $46.17 at close on Tuesday, while its GF Value stands at $52.15, resulting in a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.89 and a rating of modestly undervalued.

1417847376638496768.png

The stock price is currently up 2.5% year-over-year, determining a market capitalization of $55.90 billion and a 52-week range of $38.18 to $58.40.

The price-earnings ratio is 5.17 (versus the industry median of 14.16) and the price-book ratio is 0.47 (versus the industry median of 1.19). Also, the price-sales ratio is 0.17 (versus the industry median of 1.3) and the price-to-free-cash-flow ratio is 3.85 (versus the industry median of 9.06).

The stock has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

Concerning the future business performance, sell-side analysts on Wall Street estimate that earnings per share will increase by approximately 116.4% year-over-year in 2021. As of July, the stock has two strong buy recommendation ratings with an average target price of $68.13 per share.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc

The second stock that meets the requirements is Tri Pointe Homes Inc (

TPH, Financial), an Incline Village, Nevada-based single-family attached and detached homes builder in the United States.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc’s shares closed at $25.95 per unit on Tuesday while its GF Value is $26.72, resulting in a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.97 and a rating of fairly valued.

1417847380878938112.png

Currently, the stock price is up 18.72% year-over-year for a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a 52-week range of $15.66 to $26.35.

The price-earnings ratio is 7.99 (versus the industry median of 13.64) and the price-book ratio is 1.07 (versus the industry median of 1.4). The price-sales ratio is 0.74 (versus the industry median of 1.07) and the price-to-free-cash-flow ratio is 3.79 (versus the industry median of 8.70).

The GuruFocus profitability rating is 7 out of 10.

Regarding future business performance, sell-side analysts on Wall Street forecast that the earnings per share increase by 52.1% this year and by 9.7% next year.

As of July, sell-side analysts on Wall Street have issued three strong buy recommendation ratings, five buy recommendation ratings and five hold recommendation ratings for the stock with an average target price of $27.57 per share.

Gray Television Inc

The third stock that holds the criteria is Gray Television Inc. (

GTN, Financial), an Atlanta-based television broadcasting company.

Gray Television Inc was trading at $21.15 per share at close on Tuesday while its GF Value was $26.64, resulting in a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.79 and a rating of modestly undervalued.

The stock has risen by nearly 49% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a 52-week range of $11.95 to $24.43.

1417847384351821824.png

The price-earnings ratio is 5.09 (compared to the industry median of 21.5) and the price-book ratio is 0.99 (versus the industry median of 1.9). The price-sales ratio is 0.74 (compared to the industry median of 1.83) and the price-to-free-cash-flow ratio is 3.56 (versus the industry median of 15.14).

GuruFocus has assigned the stock a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

Concerning the future business performance, sell-side analysts on Wall Street predict that the earnings per share will increase 101.7% next year and by 36.9% on average every year over the next five years.

As of July, the stock has five strong buy recommendation ratings and two buy recommendation ratings, with an average target price of $28.71 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment