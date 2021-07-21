Logo
Envestnet | MoneyGuide and StratiFi Launch Partnership Aimed at Empowering More Advisors to Improve Clients' Understanding of Risk

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Envestnet | MoneyGuide and StratiFi, developer of award-winning PRISM Rating™ technology for financial advisors, announced a new integration partnership to empower more advisors to discuss risks just like they discuss goals in the context of a client’s financial plan.

MoneyGuide’s leading financial planning software gives advisors the tools needed to help clients create a financial plan that is based on their own life goals. Through this partnership with StratiFi, risk analysis is now amplified within MoneyGuide’s software package.

“Understanding risk is an important part of a client's intelligent financial life,” said Tony Leal, President of Envestnet | MoneyGuide. “The synchronization of clients’ risk scores across platforms enhances the planning experience by eliminating redundancy and providing more precise results.”

Of all the difficult conversations financial advisors must have with their clients, the conversation about risk can be one of the most challenging. That's because the way advisors think of risk doesn't always match their client's understanding of risk. This integration helps bridge the gap. The partnership also supports StratiFi’s mission to help people have a better future, which is in line with Envestnet | MoneyGuide’s mission to help make financial wellness a reality for everyone.

“Engaging clients on the topic of risk in a meaningful way elevates the relationship between the advisor and the end client. We are thrilled about our integration with MoneyGuide as it helps advisors easily understand a client's financial goals and guide them on the right path by digging deeper beneath the surface to see their perception of risk,” said Akhil Lodha, Co-founder and CEO of StratiFi Technologies. “Advisors can easily evaluate household accounts and educate clients by comparing different investments in real-time, helping them find the right balance between risk tolerance and risk capacity to help achieve their goals.”

StratiFi's award-winning PRISM Rating™ technology uses proprietary algorithms, once only available to institutional investors, to analyze thousands of securities to quantify a portfolio's correlation, volatility, tail, and concentrated stock risk into an easily understood score. These scores, along with actionable insights, enable advisors to effectively mitigate risk and communicate complex risk exposures in ways investors can understand.

Advisors interested in attending a webinar to see how they can help clients bridge the risk gap can register at www.stratifi.com.

About StratiFi Technologies

StratiFi is a financial technology company that empowers investment advisors to understand portfolio and business risk better. StratiFi’s online platform gives investment advisors access to sophisticated risk management technology, usually only accessible by the largest institutions. StratiFi’s PRISM Ratings™ risk scoring technology provides advisors with a rolled-up score based on their book of business, giving them more insight into the risks in their clients’ portfolios and their own business, so they can pick the risks they want to take.

StratiFi is the recipient of several WealthManagement.com Industry Awards for the top Client-profiling and Compliance Technology for RIAs, Investment Managers, and BDs. The company is backed by key investors who are focused on financial technology, including Cboe Global Markets, Wolverine Holdings, and leading venture capital firms, including Anthemis Group, Khosla Ventures, and Y Combinator.

For more information about StratiFi, or to schedule a software demo, visithttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.stratifi.com.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered. Our mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions, and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone. Over 106,000 advisors across more than 5,200 companies—including 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 47 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs, and hundreds of FinTech companies—leverage the Envestnet platform to grow their businesses and client relationships.

For more information on Envestnet | MoneyGuide, please visit www.moneyguidepro.com and follow us on Twitter at %40ENVMoneyGuide or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005082/en/

