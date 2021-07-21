Tuscan Holdings Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Microvast

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (“Tuscan”) (Nasdaq: THCB) today announced that its stockholders approved all proposals related to the previously announced business combination with Microvast Inc. (“Microvast “or the “Company”) at a special meeting of stockholders held today. A Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results is expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The closing of the Business Combination is anticipated to occur on or about July 23, 2021. Following closing, the combined company will be known as Microvast Holdings, Inc. and is expected to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the new ticker symbol “MVST.”

The previously announced business combination is expected to provide $822 million of gross proceeds to Microvast. PIPE anchor investors include strategic partner Oshkosh Corporation as well as funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Koch Strategic Platforms and InterPrivate.

Microvast, Inc. is a technology innovator that designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Houston, TX, Microvast is renowned for its cutting-edge cell technology and its vertical integration capabilities which extends from core battery chemistry (cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator) to battery packs. By integrating the process from raw material to system assembly, Microvast has developed a family of products covering a broad breadth of market applications. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.microvast.com.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Tuscan’s management team is led by Stephen Vogel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Tuscan is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "THCB."

Inter Private Capital is a private investment firm that invests on behalf of a consortium of family offices. The firm’s unique independent co-sponsor structure provides its investors with the deep sector expertise and transaction execution capabilities of veteran deal-makers from the world’s leading private equity and venture capital firms. Affiliates of InterPrivate Capital act as sponsors, co-sponsors and advisors of SPACs, and manage a number of investment vehicles on behalf of its family office co-investors that participate in private and public opportunities, including PIPE investments in support of the firm’s sponsored business combinations. For more information regarding Inter Private Capital , please visit www.interprivate.com. For more information regarding InterPrivate’s SPAC strategy, please visit www.ipvspac.com.

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimated,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “projection,” “outlook” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Microvast’s industry and market sizes, future opportunities for Tuscan, Microvast and the combined company, the anticipated gross proceeds from the proposed transaction, Tuscan’s and Microvast’s estimated future results and the proposed transaction, including the implied equity value, the expected transaction and ownership structure and the likelihood and ability of the parties to successfully consummate the proposed transaction. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in Tuscan’s reports filed with the SEC and those identified elsewhere in this communication, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) the inability to complete the proposed transaction or, if Tuscan does not complete the proposed transaction, any other business combination; (2) the inability to complete the proposed transaction due to the failure to meet the closing conditions to the proposed transaction, including the inability to consummate the contemplated PIPE financing, the failure to achieve the minimum amount of cash available following any redemptions by Tuscan stockholders, the failure to meet the Nasdaq listing standards in connection with the consummation of the proposed transaction, or the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the definitive agreement; (3) costs related to the proposed transaction; (4) a delay or failure to realize the expected benefits from the proposed transaction; (5) risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction; (6) the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; (7) changes in the highly competitive market in which Microvast competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution or regulatory changes; (8) changes in the markets that Microvast targets; (9) risk that Microvast may not be able to execute its growth strategies or achieve profitability; (10) the risk that Microvast is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; (11) the risk that Microvast’s customers or third-party suppliers are unable to meet their obligations fully or in a timely manner; (12) the risk that Microvast’s customers will adjust, cancel, or suspend their orders for Microvast’s products; (13) the risk that Microvast will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; (14) the risk of product liability or regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to Microvast’s products or services; (15) the risk that Microvast may not be able to develop and maintain effective internal controls; (16) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Tuscan, Microvast or any of their respective directors or officers following the announcement of the proposed transaction; (17) risks of operations in the People’s Republic of China; and (18) the failure to realize anticipated pro forma results and underlying assumptions, including with respect to estimated stockholder redemptions and purchase price and other adjustments.

Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially, and potentially adversely, from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those forward-looking statements are based. There can be no assurance that the data contained herein is reflective of future performance to any degree. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance as projected financial information and other information are based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to various significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control. All information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof in the case of information about Tuscan and Microvast or the date of such information in the case of information from persons other than Tuscan or Microvast, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication. Forecasts and estimates regarding Microvast’s industry and end markets are based on sources we believe to be reliable, however there can be no assurance these forecasts and estimates will prove accurate in whole or in part. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

