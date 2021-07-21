Logo
Moelis & Company Announces the Appointment of Melissa Mariaschin as a Managing Director of Capital Solutions, Leading Distribution Efforts

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Moelis & Company (NYSE: MC), a leading global independent investment bank, today announced the appointment of Melissa Mariaschin as a Managing Director. She will join the firm’s New York office beginning in early September and will lead its distribution efforts as part of the firm’s Capital Solutions Group.

Ms. Mariaschin’s appointment expands Moelis & Company’s ability to connect its investment banking clients with an array of public and private institutional investors as well as financing opportunities across the capital markets. Her hire follows the appointments of Steven Halperin and Angus Whelchel, Co-Heads of Capital Solutions, in 2020. Previously Ms. Mariaschin spent 14 years at Barclays, most recently as a Managing Director on its equity syndicate desk.

“Growth in the capital markets over the past year means that our clients have a wealth of innovative financing opportunities at their disposal,” said Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Co-President, Moelis & Company. “Melissa brings nearly 15 years of syndicate experience, transactional expertise across PIPES, registered directs, converts, SPACs and other equity capital raises, in addition to having a broad and deep set of investor contacts, which will help us complete more capital raises and provide value to our clients as they navigate today’s complex capital markets.”

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company is a leading global independent investment bank that provides innovative strategic advice and solutions to a diverse client base, including corporations, financial sponsors and governments. The Firm assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering comprehensive integrated financial advisory services across all major industry sectors. Moelis & Company’s experienced professionals advise clients on their most critical decisions, including mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The Firm serves its clients from 21 geographic locations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. For further information, please visit: www.moelis.com or follow us on Twitter @Moelis.

