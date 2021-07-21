Logo
STMicroelectronics Joins Startup Autobahn as Anchor Partner to Meet Tomorrow's Automotive Innovators

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

STMicroelectronics Joins Startup Autobahn as Anchor Partner
to Meet Tomorrow’s Automotive Innovators

  • Startup Autobahn program connects new companies with major brands for investment and development
  • ST is first semiconductor manufacturer to become Anchor Partner

Geneva, Switzerland, July 21, 2021 – STMicroelectronics (: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, has become an Anchor Partner of Startup Autobahn, which is powering innovation in the automotive sector by introducing selected dynamic new companies to established technology corporations.
Startup Autobahn is created and managed by Plug and Play, the accomplished Silicon Valley accelerator and investor that historically has introduced over 35,000 startups to more than 400 corporations.

Anchor Partners in Startup Autobahn include major car brands and vendors of diverse automotive technologies. ST’s support, with its strategic emphasis on smart mobility, boosts opportunities for new companies with innovative ideas for electrification, e-mobility, and smart, connected driving to take part in the program.

Welcoming ST to the program, Sascha Karimpour, Managing Director Plug and Play Germany, said, “We’re extremely pleased to welcome STMicroelectronics to our platform as a new strategic partner. This partnership fits perfectly into our existing ecosystem, covering the automotive value chain. The semiconductor industry is currently enabling powerful innovations in automotive technology and will play a major role as software and IT become increasingly important in the car of the future.”

Alessandro Cremonesi, Chief Innovation Officer for STMicroelectronics, added, “Joining Startup Autobahn extends our broad commitment to nurture the technologies that will define tomorrow, and in this case, the automotive world, by making transport safer, greener, and more connected. We are looking forward to discovering new product concepts and discussing ways to invest and make them happen.”

Startup Autobahn organizes events throughout the year to bring corporate partners and selected startups together. The diverse platforms include deep-dive presentations, one-to-one introductions, cross-collaboration days, and private meetings between partners and shortlisted startups. Twice-yearly expos showcase the results of collaborations, combined with keynote speeches and presentations from various industry leaders and invited guests.

The program has already successfully connected startups with established brands to activate powerful new concepts in areas such as battery charging, supply-chain and materials management, smart mobility, efficient manufacturing, recycling, and enterprise CO2 reduction.

About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with more than 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For Press Information Contact:
Michael Markowitz
Director Technical Media Relations
STMicroelectronics
Tel: +1 781 591 0354
Email: michael.markowitz@st.com

