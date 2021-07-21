Arlo Unveils AI-Powered Service Plans, Complete With New One-Touch Emergency Response And Coverage For Unlimited Devices

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, today announced its new AI-based subscription service plans with the introduction of Arlo Secure and Secure Plus. The premium services boast support for unlimited household security devices, along with advanced AI object detection, and smarter, more interactive notifications. Additionally, the new 24/7, one-touch Emergency Response is available with the Secure Plus plan, enabling Arlo users to directly dispatch first responders during an emergency for quicker action.

In the event of an emergency when every second counts, thanks to Arlo's new Emergency Response service, with one touch, customers can rapidly send fire, police or medical responders to a camera's location. This eliminates the need to physically talk to a dispatcher, saving precious time so users can stay focused on managing the emergency or getting back to their home. Agents will share critical information input by customers into the Arlo App, enabling emergency personnel to better prepare while en route. Users will receive updates from Arlo Emergency Response agents via their preferred method of communication, through SMS messaging, or a voice call.

"The unveil of the Arlo Secure and Arlo Secure Plus represent Arlo's commitment to enhanced emergency support and customer feedback, delivering complete peace of mind at a greater value," says Tejas Shah, Senior Vice President of Product and Chief Intelligence Officer at Arlo Technologies, Inc. "Our users wanted easy-to-understand subscription options to help them protect their homes and loved ones, and we listened."

Arlo Secure plans start at $9.99 a month to support unlimited security devices in the home. Alternatively, Arlo Secure Plus not only supports all household cameras, but also increases video recording quality up to 4K for supported devices and includes the Emergency Response feature for $14.99 a month. For customers with a single device, Arlo offers a $2.99 a month option.

Features of the Arlo Secure subscriptions include:

Starting July 21, Arlo hardware purchases will ship with a three-month free trial of Arlo Secure Plus features.2 For more information on the full range of Arlo smart home security products and services, visit www.arlo.com/en-us/arlosecure.html.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, and a floodlight.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo does not monetize personal data. Arlo provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture

1 This statement is based on the competitive landscape for home security systems in July 2021. 2 Beginning July 21, 2021, Arlo Smart subscription plans will no longer be available for purchase. Instead, Arlo Secure plans will be available to Arlo customers.

