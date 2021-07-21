BNY Mellon Appoints Akash Shah as its first Chief Growth Officer

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY Mellon") (NYSE: BK) announced today that Akash Shah has been appointed Chief Growth Officer, effective immediately. This newly created role will oversee Strategy, Marketing & Communications, and Global Client Management. Mr. Shah, who previously held the title of Senior Executive Vice President, Head of Strategy and Global Client Management, will continue to report to Todd Gibbons, CEO of BNY Mellon.

"Akash has been a driving force of change since joining the firm three years ago. He has been instrumental as a member of the Executive Committee, in helping to shape our firm-wide strategy, as well as client service and growth agendas," said Todd Gibbons. "In his new role, he will continue to drive momentum across our business, and be a force multiplier in BNY Mellon's ability to seize the growth opportunities in the marketplace, while continuing to deliver innovative solutions to our clients."

"BNY Mellon has a rich legacy built on trust and innovation. We're a platform provider that helps our clients build their businesses, and our unique and differentiated model allows us to play a critical role at the center of the global capital markets," said Mr. Shah. "As the industry and our clients' needs evolve, we must continue to re-imagine our business and place data and open platforms at the heart of the transformation. This will allow us to help our clients stay ahead of the curve and lead change across the industry."

Mr. Shah joined the company as Head of Strategy in July 2018 and has assumed increasing responsibility during the last three years, including oversight of Marketing & Communications and Global Client Management. Prior to joining BNY Mellon, he was a partner at McKinsey & Company, advising leading financial institutions in the U.S., Europe and Asia, as well as co-leading McKinsey's Capital Markets & Investment Banking practice.

Mr. Shah is on the board of the literary journal, The Paris Review. He is a graduate of Yale University.

About BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of June 30, 2021, BNY Mellon had $45.0 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.3 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bny-mellon-appoints-akash-shah-as-its-first-chief-growth-officer-301338341.html

SOURCE BNY Mellon