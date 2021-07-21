Logo
OVBC Announces Cash Dividend

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio, July 21, 2021

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 20, 2021, Ohio Valley Banc Corp. [Nasdaq: OVBC] Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per common share payable on August 10, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 30, 2021. OVBC continues to maintain a consistent, regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per common share.

Chairman and CEO Tom Wiseman said, "It is a very exciting time for the company. As the dividend was declared, Ohio Valley Bank launched a brand new, user-friendly website, and Loan Central reported how they have helped several of their tax customers claim recovery from the IRS for un-received stimulus checks reported. OVB is also close to opening its newest office, a drive-thru location on the north end of Point Pleasant. The support of our shareholders means everything to us as we take on projects like these, which move us forward in our mission to put our Community First."

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is based in Gallipolis, Ohio. The primary subsidiaries of the company are: Ohio Valley Bank, Loan Central, and Race Day Mortgage. Ohio Valley Bank is an FDIC-insured, state member bank of the Federal Reserve operating 15 offices in Ohio and W.Va. with a sixteenth office opening soon on the north side of Point Pleasant, W.Va. Loan Central, specializing in tax preparation and loans, is a finance company with six offices in southern Ohio. Race Day Mortgage is an online-only, nationwide consumer direct mortgage company opening later this year. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. For more information, visit www.ovbc.com.

Contact: Scott Shockey or Bryna Butler, (740) 446-2631, 1-800-468-6682

favicon.png?sn=CL50597&sd=2021-07-21 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovbc-announces-cash-dividend-301338668.html

SOURCE Ohio Valley Banc Corp.

