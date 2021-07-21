Logo
SouthState Named to Forbes' "Best-in-State Banks" list in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., July 21, 2021

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState today announced it has been named to Forbes' "Best-in-State Banks" list, earning the No. 1 ranking in Florida, the No. 2 ranking in Georgia and the No. 3 spot in South Carolina.

SouthState has been named one of the "Best-in-State Banks" in South Carolina since the ranking began four years ago, and this is the second consecutive year the bank has made the list in Georgia. The bank also earned the designation in Florida in 2018. SouthState was one of only five banks in the nation to make the list in three states.

"There is nothing more significant or meaningful to us than when our customers recommend SouthState to others," said John Corbett, CEO. "We are proud to be a leading regional bank in the Southeast, and we are incredibly grateful to the one million customers who allow us to be their trusted financial advisors. Thank you for your confidence in SouthState and for this recognition as one of the best banks in the region."

Between one and five banks and up to 10 credit unions were awarded the best-in-state designation by Forbes. Nationwide, 135 banks, or only 2.7 percent of all banks in America, made the list, available here.

The "Best-in-State Banks" list, developed by Forbes and partner Statista, resulted from surveying more than 25,000 customers in the U.S. about their banking relationships. Respondents ranked banks on overall recommendation and satisfaction, as well as five subdimensions: trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice.

SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. South State Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

South_State_Bank_NA_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL49835&sd=2021-07-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southstate-named-to-forbes-best-in-state-banks-list-in-florida-georgia-south-carolina-301338093.html

SOURCE SouthState

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL49835&Transmission_Id=202107211007PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL49835&DateId=20210721
