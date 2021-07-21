Logo
BTG Pactual Holding enters into joint venture to create the sports management company Win the Game

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SÃO PAULO, July 21, 2021

SÃO PAULO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The holding company of BTG Pactual, the largest investment bank in Latin America, joins with entrepreneur Claudio Pracownik, owner of Fix Delivery Partners, in creating Win the Game (WIN), a business and financial management company for the sports segment. BTG Pactual's holding company will own 50% of WIN, with Fix owning the other 50%.

"WIN's objective is to treat sport as entertainment and contribute to increasing the professionalization of this sector, offering innovative solutions for fostering business and connecting teams, institutions, associations, clubs and athletes to good governance, innovation and financial practices", says BTG Pactual partner Iuri Rapoport, who will be WIN's Chairman of the Board.

The idea behind WIN is to go far beyond professionalizing the management of clubs, associations and other sports entities. By taking an entrepreneurial view and treating sport as an entertainment activity, the company will support the careers of athletes, provide consultancy and advice on financial and marketing matters, work on restructuring liabilities, create digital asset inventories, open up new revenues, offer asset management solutions, and analyze investment opportunities in the sector as a whole.

Pracownik, a former partner at Banco Pactual, has also held several Vice-President positions at the Flamengo Sports Club and most notably served as Vice President of Finance where he led the successful turnaround process of the club, will be WIN's CEO. "The company's proposal is to generate a positive impact on the entire sport and entertainment ecosystem: athletes, content producers and owners, distributors, sponsors, and end consumers", he explains.

The global sports segment generates revenues of US$ 750 billion annually, according to the consultancy Sports Value. If expanded to sectors adjacent to sports, the volume would exceed US$ 840 billion per year. Expectation for the segment's resumption, having been severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, has added to the need for professionalizing the sectors' management in Brazil, and leads to a great opportunity for developing innovative solutions that create new revenues and business for the sector.

It is within this context that WIN is born, and its pipeline includes credit operations, mandates for the sale and acquisitions of clubs, financial restructuring projects, and the origination of new revenues for top-tier football clubs and businesses involving digital assets.

As officers of WIN, appointed by BTG Pactual, are Juliana Roldan, associate partner of the bank who is responsible for the contracts department, and Felipe Andreu, associate partner of the bank in the legal department specialized in capital markets and cryptocurrency transactions. In addition to Rapoport, WIN's board of directors includes Nandikesh Dixit, associate partner of BTG's legal department specialized in credit and international transactions, and Marcello Macedo, a lawyer specialized in judicial reorganization and bankruptcy.

favicon.png?sn=SP50386&sd=2021-07-21 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/btg-pactual-holding-enters-into-joint-venture-to-create-the-sports-management-company-win-the-game-301338638.html

SOURCE BTG Pactual

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SP50386&Transmission_Id=202107210800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SP50386&DateId=20210721
