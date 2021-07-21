Logo
Wolters Kluwer Expands Collaborative Partnership with Docket Navigator with New Securities Solution

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

The latest integration will expand connectivity across platforms to provide legal professionals with the most comprehensive litigation intelligence platform available

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced a new collaborative partnership with Docket Navigator to provide customers with access to Docket Navigator's analytic and current awareness products for federal court filings. Building upon Wolters Kluwer's existing relationship with Docket Navigator, this new offering will extend legal professionals' access to valuable litigation data and alerts for securities law.

DN_Analytics.jpg

"We are excited to continue to expand the relationship between our organizations to provide greater benefits to our mutual customers," said Ken Crutchfield, Vice President and General Manager of Legal Markets for Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "This new securities solution will help meet the needs of legal professionals by alerting them to key actions that matter to their practice and clients."

Wolters Kluwer customers, who can already access Docket Navigator's patent, trademark, copyright and antitrust offerings, will now be able to utilize the new Docket Navigator securities litigation solution through Wolters Kluwer's Cheetah™ and RBSource platforms. The new offering supports advanced filtering by party, attorney, law firm, court, judge and type of action. Users can receive alerts that include key information about newly filed cases and summaries of the prior day's relevant case filings, all with links to underlying source documents.

Docket Navigator is a data driven analytics company that provides solutions for legal research, current awareness, case monitoring, business development and litigation strategy for legal professionals across several practice areas. Its flagship Docket Report for patent litigation is known as a market leader and a go-to offering for patent and intellectual property attorneys in the United States.

"As litigation becomes increasingly complex and data-driven, there is a growing need for integration among complementary tools," said Darryl Towell, CEO of Docket Navigator. "We are excited to build on our alliance with Wolters Kluwer for the benefit of our mutual customers."

To learn more, visit: https://know.wolterskluwerlr.com/LP=2616

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Linda Gharib
Director, Brand & Communications
Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.
Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962
Email: [email protected]

Wolters_Kluwer_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG50520&sd=2021-07-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolters-kluwer-expands-collaborative-partnership-with-docket-navigator-with-new-securities-solution-301338645.html

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG50520&Transmission_Id=202107211026PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG50520&DateId=20210721
