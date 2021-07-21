Logo
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, The Wendy's Co, Sells Apple Inc, Target Corp, Microsoft Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, The Wendy's Co, Crown Holdings Inc, The Walt Disney Co, sells Apple Inc, Target Corp, Microsoft Corp, Bank of America Corp, Ontrak Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC owns 157 stocks with a total value of $411 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealth+advisory+solutions%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 112,944 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 65,722 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
  3. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 326,910 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.55%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 37,267 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.92%
  5. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 150,476 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.81%
New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $71.287400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 79,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Wendy's Co (WEN)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in The Wendy's Co. The purchase prices were between $20.26 and $28.87, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $22.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 180,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.04 and $113.54, with an estimated average price of $105.2. The stock is now traded at around $103.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 39,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.76 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $101.89. The stock is now traded at around $101.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 22,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.68 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.799900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 40,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01. The stock is now traded at around $486.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.55%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 326,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 131.65%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $175.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 30,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 97.52%. The purchase prices were between $28.76 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $35.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 117,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.66%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 51,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (GSG)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 43.96%. The purchase prices were between $13.89 and $16.09, with an estimated average price of $15.21. The stock is now traded at around $15.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 65,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 58.91%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $155.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43.

Sold Out: Ontrak Inc (OTRK)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Ontrak Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $36.38, with an estimated average price of $32.08.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.

Sold Out: Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Boulder Growth & Income Fund. The sale prices were between $12.58 and $13.82, with an estimated average price of $13.39.

Sold Out: Cronos Group Inc (CRON)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Cronos Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.16 and $9.46, with an estimated average price of $8.32.

Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 72.62%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -12.95%. Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC still held 65,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 68.23%. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $280.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.63%. Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC still held 13,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 48.72%. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.17%. Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC still held 127,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 91.97%. The sale prices were between $107.27 and $109.59, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $109.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.7%. Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC still held 2,906 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC reduced to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 93.77%. The sale prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $236.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.49%. Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC still held 992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.73%. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $78.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.85%. Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC still held 99,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.



