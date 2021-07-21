Centric Wealth Management Buys Energy Transfer LP, Coty Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells Antares Pharma Inc, General Electric Co, Palantir Technologies Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Centric Wealth Management Buys Energy Transfer LP, Coty Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells Antares Pharma Inc, General Electric Co, Palantir Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Centric Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Energy Transfer LP, Coty Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Zoom Video Communications Inc, sells Antares Pharma Inc, General Electric Co, Palantir Technologies Inc, Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centric Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, Centric Wealth Management owns 144 stocks with a total value of $276 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Centric Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/centric+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Centric Wealth Management
  1. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 404,291 shares, 30.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
  2. Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 1,273,987 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.67%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,436 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.68%
  4. Coty Inc (COTY) - 1,190,796 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.58%
  5. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 19,289 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95%
New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $253.695800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 6,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS)

Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.65 and $62.44, with an estimated average price of $56.85. The stock is now traded at around $54.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 17,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Watsco Inc (WSO)

Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in Watsco Inc. The purchase prices were between $260.75 and $305.43, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $282.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $609.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $415.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 852 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $300.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 941 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 69.67%. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 1,273,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Coty Inc (COTY)

Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in Coty Inc by 50.58%. The purchase prices were between $8.41 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $8.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 1,190,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 149.59%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $192.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 10,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 294.26%. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $350.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 35.51%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $299.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 90.43%. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $27.933000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS)

Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in Antares Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $3.6 and $4.45, with an estimated average price of $4.07.

Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.

Sold Out: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $19.71.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.

Sold Out: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $10.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of Centric Wealth Management. Also check out:

1. Centric Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Centric Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Centric Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Centric Wealth Management keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider