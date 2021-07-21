Centric Wealth Management Buys Energy Transfer LP, Coty Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells Antares Pharma Inc, General Electric Co, Palantir Technologies Inc

New Purchases: CRWD, NUS, WSO, ADBE, COST, ASML, NVO, DOCU, AXP, AZN, TSM, TMO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Energy Transfer LP, Coty Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Zoom Video Communications Inc, sells Antares Pharma Inc, General Electric Co, Palantir Technologies Inc, Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centric Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, Centric Wealth Management owns 144 stocks with a total value of $276 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Centric Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/centric+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 404,291 shares, 30.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 1,273,987 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.67% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,436 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.68% Coty Inc (COTY) - 1,190,796 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.58% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 19,289 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95%

Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $253.695800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 6,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.65 and $62.44, with an estimated average price of $56.85. The stock is now traded at around $54.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 17,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in Watsco Inc. The purchase prices were between $260.75 and $305.43, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $282.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $609.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $415.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 852 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $300.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 941 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 69.67%. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 1,273,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in Coty Inc by 50.58%. The purchase prices were between $8.41 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $8.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 1,190,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 149.59%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $192.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 10,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 294.26%. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $350.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 35.51%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $299.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 90.43%. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $27.933000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in Antares Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $3.6 and $4.45, with an estimated average price of $4.07.

Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13.

Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.

Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $19.71.

Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.

Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $10.61.