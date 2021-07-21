Centric Wealth Management Buys Energy Transfer LP, Coty Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells Antares Pharma Inc, General Electric Co, Palantir Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: CRWD, NUS, WSO, ADBE, COST, ASML, NVO, DOCU, AXP, AZN, TSM, TMO,
- Added Positions: ET, COTY, NVDA, ZM, AMZN, V, PYPL, FLOT, IVOL, CORP, VTWO, GOOG, INTC, CEW, BABA, PFF, DIS, NFLX, FB, WMT, MS, ORCL, BKLN, AMD, UNP, OMC, NKE, XOM, KO, IYE, XLI, SBUX, CWB, RODM, ROK, MCD, LMT, HD, GRMN, NEE, CVS, BBY, ADP, AMGN, MO,
- Reduced Positions: GE, BAC, TSLA, IBM, AAPL, WBA, PFE, SCHD, GOOGL, MRK, XLF, MSFT, ABBV, BX, T, PG, GLD, CPB, AB, HDV, MUB, TIP, VTV, VYM, ABT, IFF, NUV, OUSA, JNJ, MXIM, XLP, CSCO, TROW, IVV, LLY, CDW, MOH, CRM, ZTS, GSK, JPM, DAL, TJX, JAZZ, HON, BLK, USMV, PEP, CMCSA, DKS, IWM, EFA, UNH, VZ, BERY, EXC, RTX, AGRX, RWO, NSC, CVX, CNI, BA, AVGO, BRK.B,
- Sold Out: ATRS, PLTR, C, CLF, BMY, TEVA, BHC, TLS, ARCC, F, THS, BCO, SHYF, MCK, CGC, CRI, DBX, VIAC, GS, SKLZ, YUMC, CVET, GSBD, VEA, VWO, AAP, PBR, CSWC, STRL, TWTR, HSIC, VRT, WFC, KHC, CSQ, KBE, LNFA, CHW, TLT, BW, SUB, USCR, HTGC, SUM, DIV, MMM, DWLD, UL, HOG, EOI, CBOE, SPY, APH, LOAN, QSR, MRCC, QRTEA, AWF, DFPH, 9DA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Centric Wealth Management
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 404,291 shares, 30.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
- Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 1,273,987 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.67%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,436 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.68%
- Coty Inc (COTY) - 1,190,796 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.58%
- Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 19,289 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95%
Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $253.695800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 6,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS)
Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.65 and $62.44, with an estimated average price of $56.85. The stock is now traded at around $54.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 17,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Watsco Inc (WSO)
Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in Watsco Inc. The purchase prices were between $260.75 and $305.43, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $282.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $609.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 570 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $415.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 852 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $300.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 941 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 69.67%. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 1,273,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Coty Inc (COTY)
Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in Coty Inc by 50.58%. The purchase prices were between $8.41 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $8.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 1,190,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 149.59%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $192.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 10,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 294.26%. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $350.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 35.51%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $299.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 90.43%. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $27.933000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS)
Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in Antares Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $3.6 and $4.45, with an estimated average price of $4.07.Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.Sold Out: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)
Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $19.71.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.Sold Out: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)
Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $10.61.
