Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. Buys ProShares Ultra QQQ, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, ProShares Ultra Russell2000, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Wells Fargo

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Denver, CO, based Investment company Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. (Current Portfolio) buys ProShares Ultra QQQ, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, ProShares Ultra Russell2000, Vanguard Utilities ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Wells Fargo, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Institute for Wealth Management, LLC.. As of 2021Q2, Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. owns 465 stocks with a total value of $547 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Institute for Wealth Management, LLC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/institute+for+wealth+management%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Institute for Wealth Management, LLC.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 138,233 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27%
  2. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 75,688 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,878 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,681 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.51%
  5. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 20,121 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 30,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.76 and $147.01, with an estimated average price of $142.36. The stock is now traded at around $143.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $92.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM)

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.12 and $128.71, with an estimated average price of $79.66. The stock is now traded at around $96.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $104.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GraniteShares Gold Shares (BAR)

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in GraniteShares Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $16.98 and $18.96, with an estimated average price of $18.01. The stock is now traded at around $17.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 99.49%. The purchase prices were between $57.52 and $72.02, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $73.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 89,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM)

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 98.72%. The purchase prices were between $51.15 and $61.63, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 30,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.21%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 50,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.35%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 63.48%. The purchase prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37. The stock is now traded at around $107.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 53.88%. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $86.6 and $99.76, with an estimated average price of $93.12.

Sold Out: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24.

Sold Out: SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF (FEZ)

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $43.98 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.92.

Sold Out: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Garmin Ltd. The sale prices were between $131.85 and $145.38, with an estimated average price of $140.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of Institute for Wealth Management, LLC.. Also check out:

1. Institute for Wealth Management, LLC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Institute for Wealth Management, LLC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Institute for Wealth Management, LLC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. keeps buying
