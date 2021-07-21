Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. Buys ProShares Ultra QQQ, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, ProShares Ultra Russell2000, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Wells Fargo

- New Purchases: SPHQ, VPU, NUE, VYM, BEAM, DDS, SPOT, BAR, IDEV, MELI, PSI, LQD, IPAY, OUSA, PIE, BILL, XLRE, OKTA, YUMC, LBRDK, JD, VEEV, GWRE, TER, TECH, PSA, MCO, CCMP, EDU, LGI,
- Added Positions: QLD, UWM, AMZN, EEM, AAPL, SQ, IEMG, IWM, DISCA, WYNN, TTD, VTV, BIDU, BABA, SHOP, TWLO, IVE, SCHD, SPYX, VNQ, AMD, ALK, ADSK, BRK.B, BLK, BA, CAT, CHH, CCI, FDS, FICO, F, GS, HD, HON, JPM, LOW, MGM, SPGI, NKE, NSC, SAP, TSM, TXN, UPS, CHI, MA, MSCI, WFG, GM, NOW, GOOG, TDOC, ROKU, SMAR, DIA, DSI, ESGE, IEV, IHI, IWC, IWD, IWN, IYT, PJP, RSP, SMH, TLT, VDC, VFH, VXUS, XLF, XLI, MMM, ACN, APD, ALL, BIIB, GLW, DD, EOG, LLY, IT, INTC, ICE, ISRG, LVS, LMT, MU, LIN, TRV, NLOK, UNP, UNH, WMT, WDC, USA, H, KKR, SSSS, PSX, ZTS, MSGS, RRR, MSGE, FXL, GLD, IBB, IJR, KRE, SLV, VCR, VDE, VTI, XLB, XLU,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, WFC, DVY, WSM, SHV, SPY, TIP, AMGN, GOOGL, KSU, NVDA, PFE, RIO, FB, VOO, VWO, T, AEG, AXP, AMAT, BMY, VIAC, CSX, CVS, CVX, CME, C, CSGP, DE, EMR, XOM, GSK, IBM, JNJ, LORL, ORCL, PKI, SNY, TTE, URI, RTX, WCN, WM, CHTR, LYB, ABBV, WMS, KHC, BNDX, EWJ, MOO, QQQ, QUAL, SPIB, VBR, VEA, VGSH, VIS, ABT, AEP, APH, AZN, SCHW, CSCO, CGNX, EXPE, FISV, GPC, ITW, ILMN, MRVL, MAS, MDT, MS, NVS, QCOM, REGN, WRK, RCI, TMO, TSN, OLED, VLO, VRTX, WY, CMG, PHK, TMUS, BX, DFS, LULU, SITE, CARR, OTIS, AGG, FLGE, FTC, FVD, IVW, KBE, PRFZ, SDIV, TOTL, VAW, VCLT, VOX, VPL, XRT,
- Sold Out: IYW, STX, DASH, IJH, FEZ, GRMN, PFG, IAU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Institute for Wealth Management, LLC.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 138,233 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 75,688 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,878 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,681 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.51%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 20,121 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 30,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.76 and $147.01, with an estimated average price of $142.36. The stock is now traded at around $143.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $92.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.12 and $128.71, with an estimated average price of $79.66. The stock is now traded at around $96.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $104.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: GraniteShares Gold Shares (BAR)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in GraniteShares Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $16.98 and $18.96, with an estimated average price of $18.01. The stock is now traded at around $17.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 99.49%. The purchase prices were between $57.52 and $72.02, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $73.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 89,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 98.72%. The purchase prices were between $51.15 and $61.63, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 30,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.21%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 50,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.35%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 63.48%. The purchase prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37. The stock is now traded at around $107.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 53.88%. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $86.6 and $99.76, with an estimated average price of $93.12.Sold Out: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25.Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24.Sold Out: SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF (FEZ)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $43.98 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.92.Sold Out: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Garmin Ltd. The sale prices were between $131.85 and $145.38, with an estimated average price of $140.18.
