Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. Buys ProShares Ultra QQQ, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, ProShares Ultra Russell2000, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Wells Fargo

Denver, CO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ProShares Ultra QQQ, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, ProShares Ultra Russell2000, Vanguard Utilities ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Wells Fargo, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Institute for Wealth Management, LLC.. As of 2021Q2, Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. owns 465 stocks with a total value of $547 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Institute for Wealth Management, LLC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/institute+for+wealth+management%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 138,233 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 75,688 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,878 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,681 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.51% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 20,121 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 30,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.76 and $147.01, with an estimated average price of $142.36. The stock is now traded at around $143.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $92.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.12 and $128.71, with an estimated average price of $79.66. The stock is now traded at around $96.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $104.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in GraniteShares Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $16.98 and $18.96, with an estimated average price of $18.01. The stock is now traded at around $17.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 99.49%. The purchase prices were between $57.52 and $72.02, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $73.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 89,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 98.72%. The purchase prices were between $51.15 and $61.63, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 30,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.21%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 50,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.35%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 63.48%. The purchase prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37. The stock is now traded at around $107.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 53.88%. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $86.6 and $99.76, with an estimated average price of $93.12.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $43.98 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.92.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Garmin Ltd. The sale prices were between $131.85 and $145.38, with an estimated average price of $140.18.