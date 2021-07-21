Advisors Management Group Inc Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells CSX Corp, XFuels Inc

New Purchases: SWKS, FB, CCI, IRM, BAC, PEP,

SWKS, FB, CCI, IRM, BAC, PEP, Added Positions: WFC, FHN, XLE, INTC, PGX, AAPL, MMM, IDU, QCOM, QQQ, SCHD, IXUS, XLV, T, SCHX, SPDW, VTI, XLF, NGG, AEP, CVX, VZ, XOM, BMY, CSCO, GPC, GE, MSFT, CNI, WM, CVS, DE, AMZN, KO, MDT, EPD,

WFC, FHN, XLE, INTC, PGX, AAPL, MMM, IDU, QCOM, QQQ, SCHD, IXUS, XLV, T, SCHX, SPDW, VTI, XLF, NGG, AEP, CVX, VZ, XOM, BMY, CSCO, GPC, GE, MSFT, CNI, WM, CVS, DE, AMZN, KO, MDT, EPD, Reduced Positions: BSCL, ENB, BSJL, NVAX, CMP, LAMR, CPB, VOD, LYG, GIS, TTE, UPS, DIS, HBI, KHC, DOW, TT, VTRS, SWK, TEF, CAG, WEC, CLX, AZN,

BSCL, ENB, BSJL, NVAX, CMP, LAMR, CPB, VOD, LYG, GIS, TTE, UPS, DIS, HBI, KHC, DOW, TT, VTRS, SWK, TEF, CAG, WEC, CLX, AZN, Sold Out: CSX, XFLS,

Investment company Advisors Management Group Inc Current Portfolio ) buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Facebook Inc, Invesco Preferred ETF, 3M Co, sells CSX Corp, XFuels Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors Management Group Inc . As of 2021Q2, Advisors Management Group Inc owns 125 stocks with a total value of $292 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 623,364 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% FirstEnergy Corp (FE) - 262,714 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) - 461,457 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.28% Southern Co (SO) - 135,919 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) - 170,174 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%

Advisors Management Group Inc initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57. The stock is now traded at around $190.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors Management Group Inc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $343.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 966 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors Management Group Inc initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $202.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors Management Group Inc initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $44.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors Management Group Inc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors Management Group Inc initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $155.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors Management Group Inc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 90.56%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors Management Group Inc added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.02%. The purchase prices were between $14.75 and $15.32, with an estimated average price of $15.02. The stock is now traded at around $15.158100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 92,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors Management Group Inc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 40.94%. The purchase prices were between $78.5 and $83.27, with an estimated average price of $80.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors Management Group Inc added to a holding in 3M Co by 21.90%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $201.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors Management Group Inc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 23.28%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $359.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,939 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors Management Group Inc added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 32.44%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $128.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors Management Group Inc sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97.

Advisors Management Group Inc sold out a holding in XFuels Inc. The sale prices were between $0.03 and $0.08, with an estimated average price of $0.05.