Advisors Management Group Inc Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells CSX Corp, XFuels Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Advisors Management Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Facebook Inc, Invesco Preferred ETF, 3M Co, sells CSX Corp, XFuels Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors Management Group Inc . As of 2021Q2, Advisors Management Group Inc owns 125 stocks with a total value of $292 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ADVISORS MANAGEMENT GROUP INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advisors+management+group+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ADVISORS MANAGEMENT GROUP INC
  1. iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 623,364 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
  2. FirstEnergy Corp (FE) - 262,714 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
  3. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) - 461,457 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.28%
  4. Southern Co (SO) - 135,919 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
  5. Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) - 170,174 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
New Purchase: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Advisors Management Group Inc initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57. The stock is now traded at around $190.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Advisors Management Group Inc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $343.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 966 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Advisors Management Group Inc initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $202.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Advisors Management Group Inc initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $44.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Advisors Management Group Inc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Advisors Management Group Inc initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $155.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Advisors Management Group Inc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 90.56%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

Advisors Management Group Inc added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.02%. The purchase prices were between $14.75 and $15.32, with an estimated average price of $15.02. The stock is now traded at around $15.158100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 92,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)

Advisors Management Group Inc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 40.94%. The purchase prices were between $78.5 and $83.27, with an estimated average price of $80.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Advisors Management Group Inc added to a holding in 3M Co by 21.90%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $201.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Advisors Management Group Inc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 23.28%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $359.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,939 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Advisors Management Group Inc added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 32.44%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $128.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)

Advisors Management Group Inc sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97.

Sold Out: XFuels Inc (XFLS)

Advisors Management Group Inc sold out a holding in XFuels Inc. The sale prices were between $0.03 and $0.08, with an estimated average price of $0.05.



