CenterStar Asset Management, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Facebook Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Sells Shopify Inc, Intuit Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Facebook Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Sells Shopify Inc, Intuit Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company CenterStar Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Facebook Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Roku Inc, Celanese Corp, sells Shopify Inc, Intuit Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CenterStar Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, CenterStar Asset Management, LLC owns 469 stocks with a total value of $802 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CenterStar Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/centerstar+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CenterStar Asset Management, LLC
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 176,800 shares, 12.84% of the total portfolio.
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,200 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio.
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 99,000 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 140.81%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 219,600 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio.
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 50,100 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: American International Group Inc (AIG)

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $53.55, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $48.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 26,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 41,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $660.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $82.911800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.35 and $156.96, with an estimated average price of $145.61. The stock is now traded at around $130.290100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 140.81%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $433.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 99,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 5540.33%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $343.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 23,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 31266.67%. The purchase prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32. The stock is now traded at around $287.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 9,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Roku Inc by 45.24%. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $419.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 13,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Celanese Corp (CE)

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Celanese Corp by 13872.15%. The purchase prices were between $146.47 and $169.03, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $152.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 79.56%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2628.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 729 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27.

Sold Out: Intuit Inc (INTU)

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49.

Sold Out: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68.

Sold Out: Fox Corp (FOXA)

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.49.

Sold Out: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS)

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The sale prices were between $169.81 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $180.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of CenterStar Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. CenterStar Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CenterStar Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CenterStar Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CenterStar Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider