CenterStar Asset Management, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Facebook Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Sells Shopify Inc, Intuit Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc

- New Purchases: AIG, T, KO, TSLA, CVS, XLK, TRV, EEFT, AMT, IGV, LEN, FLT, IRM, CONE, O, ASH, AYX, PNW, CSGP, FUBO, A, HIG, XRX, OC, TFC, ST, LAMR, MMM, KRE, ZBRA, LULU, STWD, AFL, NXPI, KWEB, FBHS, GLPI, WH, CNC, LLY, DD, MVIS, MET, FITB, WELL, DVA, IPG, LNT, ACRE, AXTA, GLW, OPRA, DELL, BYND, CPRT, CAG, CERN, ATOS, NOW, MSI, XYL, IP, JCI, KLAC, LOW, EDU, TAP, WPC, TSN, STE,
- Added Positions: SPY, FB, APD, ROKU, CE, GOOG, CB, KHC, DTE, BA, BHP, DHI, OHI, CRM, SBUX, PINS, HPQ, TDG, AMZN, ESS, STOR, MO, AMAT, SYF, ABR, WHR, RSG, FNF, AJG,
- Reduced Positions: GS, MSFT, PSTH, MA, JPM, ASML, ANTM, XLF, AMD, FXI, PRU, CMCSA, TWTR, PNC, TD, CSCO, ROST, EQR, CME, IBB, WMB, PPL, UNP, TMO, PFE, NVDA, MTB, INTC, ADBE, SWKS, USB, BGS, DLR, BXP, AVB, AFG,
- Sold Out: SHOP, INTU, PYPL, PANW, MSGS, FOXA, ZTS, MSGN, YY, IWM, NFLX, BLK, BMY, NKE, XLI, AAPL, NVS, WFC, AXP, ADSK, BBY, EQIX, MDT, PGR, QCOM, XLB, CTAS, COST, CCI, EPD, SHW, SYK, WSM, SMH, ALB, CP, HDB, IBM, LH, MMP, NBIX, SNA, SNPS, RTX, BX, ABBV, WB, RACE, ZM, AI, ACN, ANSS, BSX, LNG, D, XOM, NEE, FRT, FISV, IT, GPN, JNJ, MLM, MCD, PEP, RMD, SRE, UNH, WMT, DG, FRC, MPLX, QRVO, TRU, SPCE, IQ, TLRY, TLRY, LI, RKT, GSAH, VGAC, EFA, QQQ, VNQ, XLE, XLU, CIDM, AMGN, ADP, VIAC, CF, DEO, EL, FMC, FICO, GME, LHX, TT, LOGI, MPW, NUE, OMC, BKNG, RF, RY, STM, SO, UCTT, DIS, WEC, XEL, ZBH, GSAT, TMUS, ACM, MSCI, PMT, HTHT, JD, QSR, 5220, SNAP, MRNA, TME, CHWY, SNOW, VLDR, UPST, BTWN, GOEV, GDX,
For the details of CenterStar Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/centerstar+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CenterStar Asset Management, LLC
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 176,800 shares, 12.84% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,200 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 99,000 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 140.81%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 219,600 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 50,100 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio.
CenterStar Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $53.55, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $48.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 26,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)
CenterStar Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 41,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
CenterStar Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
CenterStar Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $660.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
CenterStar Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $82.911800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)
CenterStar Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.35 and $156.96, with an estimated average price of $145.61. The stock is now traded at around $130.290100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
CenterStar Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 140.81%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $433.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 99,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
CenterStar Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 5540.33%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $343.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 23,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
CenterStar Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 31266.67%. The purchase prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32. The stock is now traded at around $287.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 9,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)
CenterStar Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Roku Inc by 45.24%. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $419.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 13,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Celanese Corp (CE)
CenterStar Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Celanese Corp by 13872.15%. The purchase prices were between $146.47 and $169.03, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $152.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
CenterStar Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 79.56%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2628.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 729 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
CenterStar Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27.Sold Out: Intuit Inc (INTU)
CenterStar Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
CenterStar Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49.Sold Out: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
CenterStar Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68.Sold Out: Fox Corp (FOXA)
CenterStar Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.49.Sold Out: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS)
CenterStar Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The sale prices were between $169.81 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $180.83.
Here is the complete portfolio of CenterStar Asset Management, LLC.
