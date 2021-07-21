CenterStar Asset Management, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Facebook Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Sells Shopify Inc, Intuit Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc

New Purchases: AIG, T, KO, TSLA, CVS, XLK, TRV, EEFT, AMT, IGV, LEN, FLT, IRM, CONE, O, ASH, AYX, PNW, CSGP, FUBO, A, HIG, XRX, OC, TFC, ST, LAMR, MMM, KRE, ZBRA, LULU, STWD, AFL, NXPI, KWEB, FBHS, GLPI, WH, CNC, LLY, DD, MVIS, MET, FITB, WELL, DVA, IPG, LNT, ACRE, AXTA, GLW, OPRA, DELL, BYND, CPRT, CAG, CERN, ATOS, NOW, MSI, XYL, IP, JCI, KLAC, LOW, EDU, TAP, WPC, TSN, STE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Facebook Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Roku Inc, Celanese Corp, sells Shopify Inc, Intuit Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CenterStar Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, CenterStar Asset Management, LLC owns 469 stocks with a total value of $802 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 176,800 shares, 12.84% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,200 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 99,000 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 140.81% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 219,600 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 50,100 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $53.55, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $48.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 26,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 41,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $660.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $82.911800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.35 and $156.96, with an estimated average price of $145.61. The stock is now traded at around $130.290100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 140.81%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $433.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 99,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 5540.33%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $343.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 23,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 31266.67%. The purchase prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32. The stock is now traded at around $287.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 9,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Roku Inc by 45.24%. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $419.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 13,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Celanese Corp by 13872.15%. The purchase prices were between $146.47 and $169.03, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $152.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 79.56%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2628.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 729 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.49.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The sale prices were between $169.81 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $180.83.