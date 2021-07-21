Logo
Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Visa Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Abundance Wealth Counselors (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Visa Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, ViacomCBS Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abundance Wealth Counselors. As of 2021Q2, Abundance Wealth Counselors owns 267 stocks with a total value of $4 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Abundance Wealth Counselors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/abundance+wealth+counselors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Abundance Wealth Counselors
  1. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) - 30,129,666 shares, 19.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3922.10%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 47,794,442 shares, 15.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7233.08%
  3. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 41,814,957 shares, 15.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6593.96%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 100,379,011 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36859.35%
  5. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 5,536,630 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1265.63%
New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.318100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 4,978,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $38.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,439,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN)

Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.04 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $27.46. The stock is now traded at around $26.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 328,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hologic Inc (HOLX)

Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02. The stock is now traded at around $69.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 825,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN)

Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.32 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $30.32. The stock is now traded at around $29.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 319,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO)

Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in Patterson Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.23 and $36.63, with an estimated average price of $33.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 289,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)

Abundance Wealth Counselors added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3922.10%. The purchase prices were between $36 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $38.22. The stock is now traded at around $38.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.7%. The holding were 30,129,666 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Abundance Wealth Counselors added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7233.08%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $74.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.45%. The holding were 47,794,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Abundance Wealth Counselors added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6593.96%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.09%. The holding were 41,814,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Abundance Wealth Counselors added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36859.35%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $435.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.7%. The holding were 100,379,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Abundance Wealth Counselors added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1265.63%. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.799900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.74%. The holding were 5,536,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Abundance Wealth Counselors added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24034.97%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $266.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 35,618,146 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Abundance Wealth Counselors sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Abundance Wealth Counselors sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

Abundance Wealth Counselors sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16.

Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Abundance Wealth Counselors sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81.

Sold Out: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Abundance Wealth Counselors sold out a holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The sale prices were between $20.07 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $22.69.

Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Abundance Wealth Counselors sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of Abundance Wealth Counselors. Also check out:

1. Abundance Wealth Counselors's Undervalued Stocks
2. Abundance Wealth Counselors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Abundance Wealth Counselors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Abundance Wealth Counselors keeps buying
