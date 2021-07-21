New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys Travel+Leisure Co, Aspen Technology Inc, Lattice Semiconductor Corp, Sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, , Travel+Leisure Co

- New Purchases: TNL, AZPN, G, LSCC, SAGE, MG, CARA, GLPI, QTS, SPNT, TLYS, BCOV, MSBI, GRPN, APTS, EFC, RILY, BMTX, JYNT, ACBI, TC50, MCBS, CSTR, ORGO, NESR, MGY, MBIN, AMAL, VRT, NVST, PGNY, SLQT, ACI, ALX, OTTR, BOKF, CRAI, CAC, CNOB, DDS, DCOM, OVV, FISI, BUSE, EVRI, HTLF, HOFT, MORN, OPY, AMEH, PTSI, TPC, PLPC, RCKY, SGEN, TBBK, RIG, CUBE, UTL, ULH, POR, TWO, RLGT,
- Added Positions: HBAN, PSA, TRGP, VCEL, ANF, AMG, HTH, ADC, Y, CRMT, AXL, AVD, AMWD, THRM, AMKR, IVZ, AGX, ARW, ASH, AVT, OZK, BANR, BELFB, BYD, CBRL, VIAC, CF, CMS, HLX, CPE, CE, CHDN, CINF, CLH, COHU, NNN, CONN, CLB, CUZ, DAKT, SITC, DGII, SSP, EXP, ENS, PLUS, RE, EXTR, FNB, FOE, FNF, PACW, FFBC, FHN, FE, FSP, FDP, FULT, GNW, GEF, HALO, HWC, HNGR, HTLD, HLF, HSY, SVC, IIVI, IIIN, IDCC, KELYA, KRC, KSS, LAZ, MTG, MATW, MSTR, FIZZ, NBIX, NJR, NYMT, NEU, NR, NXST, NUS, OHI, OFIX, PZZA, PDCE, PSMT, R, SEIC, SAFM, SRE, SCVL, SLP, SPPI, STAA, STE, STRL, TTMI, TTEC, TDY, TNC, TEN, TXRH, TRMK, UGI, UMPQ, UFI, URBN, UBA, VGR, WPC, WWE, CRD.A, UVE, GPRE, EVR, ICFI, OC, EBS, ALGT, JAZZ, APEI, TITN, CELH, NX, CFX, RGA, IVR, LOCO, PMT, PRI, HPP, NXPI, VRA, BAH, EXPI, DOOR, AMCX, SXC, VER, LPI, REGI, YELP, SRC, BERY, RLGY, SSTK, RC, BCC, APAM, NWS, DOC, AR, TCS, TACO, MC, FFWM, TSE, RYAM, CDK, GWB, AVNS, STOR, JRVR, VIRT, COLL, FTV, ASIX, FLGT, CNDT, ICHR, CADE, AM, JHG, BKR, TALO, REZI, YETI, PAE, FOX,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, FB, GOOG, GOOGL, BAC, BRK.B, JPM, TSLA, HD, JNJ, NVDA, PG, UNH, DIS, MA, V, T, ADBE, CSCO, XOM, INTC, MRK, PFE, VZ, ABBV, PYPL, ABT, ACN, AMP, AMGN, AMAT, TFC, BMY, CAT, CVX, KO, CMCSA, COST, CCI, DHR, LLY, NEE, HON, LOW, MCD, MDT, MET, NFLX, NKE, ORCL, PEP, LIN, CRM, SBUX, TXN, TMO, UNP, RTX, WMT, WFC, AVGO, MMM, CB, PLD, ATVI, AMD, A, APD, ALXN, ALGN, MO, AXP, AMT, APH, ADI, ADP, BK, BDX, BIIB, BLK, BA, BSX, CSX, CVS, CDNS, COF, FIS, SCHW, CME, CI, CLX, CL, COP, CMI, DHI, DE, DLR, D, DD, EOG, ETN, ECL, EW, EA, EQIX, EL, EXC, FDX, FITB, FCX, GE, GIS, GILD, GPN, HPQ, HUM, IBM, ITW, ILMN, TT, ICE, INTU, ISRG, JCI, KLAC, KMB, MDLZ, LRCX, LMT, MAR, MMC, SPGI, MU, MCO, MS, NEM, NSC, NUE, PNC, PPL, PH, BKNG, PGR, PRU, QCOM, ROP, ROST, SBAC, SIVB, SHW, SYK, TJX, TGT, USB, UPS, VRTX, WM, ANTM, EBAY, TMUS, TEL, AWK, PM, FTNT, DG, CHTR, GM, HCA, MPC, APTV, PSX, NOW, ZTS, TWTR, DDD, EGHT, AOS, AIR, AES, AGCO, ALE, AMSF, AMN, ABMD, AKR, AYI, RAMP, NSP, ADTN, AAP, AEIS, AFL, AGYS, AKAM, ALG, ALK, AIN, MATX, ATI, LNT, MDRX, ALL, AMED, HES, AEE, AEO, AEP, AEL, AFG, TVTY, AIG, ABCB, ABC, AME, ANSS, AON, AIRC, APOG, AIT, ADM, ARCB, ARWR, MTOR, AIZ, AGO, ASTE, AN, AZO, ADSK, AVB, AVY, AVA, ACLS, BCPC, BLL, BOH, B, BAX, BBBY, BHE, BBY, BIG, ANIP, AX, BWA, SAM, BPFH, BCO, EAT, BRKL, BRKS, BRO, CAL, BF.B, BC, MTRN, BKE, BLDR, CACI, CBRE, CHRW, CBT, COG, CVGW, ELY, CPT, KMX, CAH, CSL, CRS, CRI, CASY, CATY, CATO, CAR, CNC, CNP, CENX, LUMN, CERN, CRL, CAKE, CHE, CHS, PLCE, CHD, CIEN, XEC, CTAS, CRUS, CTXS, CHCO, CLF, COKE, CGNX, CTSH, COLM, CMA, CBSH, CMC, CYH, DXC, CMTL, CAG, CNMD, CNX, ED, STZ, CPRT, CRVL, CORT, GLW, OFC, CXW, CR, CREE, CRY, CFR, XRAY, DSPG, DTE, DRI, DVA, ATGE, DECK, DVN, DXCM, DRH, DKS, DLTR, DPZ, UFS, DOV, LCII, DUK, DRE, DY, BOOM, EGP, EMN, EIX, EME, EMR, EPC, NPO, EPR, EFX, EQT, EQR, ESS, ETH, EXEL, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, FFIV, FMC, FCN, FDS, FICO, FAST, FRT, FHI, FBP, FCFS, FCF, FFIN, FISV, FLS, FLR, FL, F, FORM, FWRD, FOSL, GIII, GATX, GME, TGNA, GPS, GRMN, IT, AJRD, GD, GCO, GNTX, GPC, ROCK, GBCI, GS, GT, GGG, ITGR, GHL, GPI, GES, FUL, HAIN, HAL, THG, MNST, HOG, HLIT, LHX, HSC, HIG, HAS, HVT, HE, PEAK, WELL, HELE, HP, HSIC, HFWA, MLHR, HT, HIBB, HFC, HOLX, HMN, HRL, HST, HUBB, DIN, INFO, ITT, IDA, IEX, IDXX, INCY, BCOR, NSIT, TILE, SNEX, IP, IPG, IRM, JJSF, JBHT, SJM, JCOM, VIAV, JBL, JKHY, JACK, J, JBLU, JW.A, JLL, JNPR, KBH, KSU, K, KMT, KEY, KIM, KEX, KRG, KNX, KR, KLIC, LHCG, LKQ, LTC, LZB, LH, LAMR, LANC, LVS, LEG, LEN, LII, JEF, LXP, LB, LECO, LNC, LNN, LAD, LFUS, LYV, LPSN, LPX, LDL, MTB, MHO, MGM, MKSI, MAC, MGLN, MANT, MANH, MAN, MRO, MCS, HZO, MKTX, MLM, MTZ, MAS, MTRX, MAT, MKC, MCK, MCY, MDP, VIVO, MTH, MEI, MTD, MCHP, MAA, MSA, MHK, MOH, TAP, MCRI, MOG.A, MSI, MUR, VTRS, NBTB, NCR, NRG, NVR, NBR, HOPE, NDAQ, NFG, NATI, NOV, NP, NTGR, NTAP, NYCB, NYT, NWL, NDSN, JWN, ES, NTRS, NOC, NWN, ORLY, OXY, OII, IOSP, ODP, ODFL, ORI, ZEUS, OMCL, OMC, OKE, OSK, OMI, OI, OXM, PCAR, CNXN, PNM, PPG, PSB, PKG, PKE, PRK, PDCO, PTEN, PAYX, MD, PENN, PBCT, PRFT, PKI, PRGO, PETS, PVH, PLAB, PNW, PBI, POLY, PLXS, RL, AVNT, PRAA, PCH, PFG, PRA, PB, PEG, PHM, KWR, PWR, DGX, QDEL, RLI, RPM, RRC, RJF, RYN, RBC, REG, REGN, RF, RGS, RS, RNR, RGEN, RSG, RMD, REX, RHI, WRK, ROK, ROG, ROL, RGLD, RUTH, POOL, SLG, SLM, SAFT, SLB, SWM, SGMS, SMG, SEE, SNBR, SIGI, DHC, SXT, SHEN, SBNY, SIG, SPG, SSD, SKX, SKYW, SWKS, SNA, SAH, SO, SBSI, LSI, SM, TRV, STMP, SMP, SXI, SWK, STT, STLD, SCL, SRCL, SHOO, STC, SF, STRA, RGR, SRDX, NLOK, SYNA, SNX, SNPS, SYY, TTWO, SKT, AXON, TECH, TFX, TDS, TPX, THC, TER, TEX, TTEK, TCBI, TXT, GEO, TKR, TOL, TMP, GL, TTC, TSCO, ACIW, TG, TREX, WEN, TRMB, TRN, TGI, TYL, TSN, UAL, SPOK, UAA, UNF, UIS, UDR, UNFI, URI, UTHR, KMPR, UFPI, UHS, UNM, USNA, VFC, VLO, VMI, VECO, VTR, VRSN, VVI, VNO, VMC, WRB, GWW, WDFC, WAB, WBA, GHC, WAT, WSO, WTS, WBS, WRI, WERN, WST, WABC, EVRG, WDC, WHR, WMB, WSM, WLTW, WGO, WEC, WWW, WWD, WRLD, INT, WOR, WEX, WYNN, XEL, XRX, XLNX, ZBRA, ZBH, ZION, ZUMZ, STAR, SENEA, CMG, L, NEO, CROX, TDG, PRG, HBI, WU, EHTH, LDOS, KBR, FSLR, CENTA, BR, DAL, DFS, MASI, TDC, ULTA, ENSG, MSCI, HI, DISCK, JBT, FF, ADUS, VRSK, GNRC, RCM, FAF, LYB, WSR, COR, USCR, FLT, KMI, HII, STAG, MOS, HMST, FBHS, XYL, VAC, TRIP, CPRI, CUBI, MTDR, POST, COOP, FRGI, RH, CONE, TPH, ENTA, COTY, CDW, NWSA, MUSA, LGIH, ALLE, HLT, IBP, LE, NAVI, ANET, SYF, CFG, CZR, KEYS, BOOT, CHRS, QRVO, VSTO, SEDG, ETSY, NSA, CHCT, GNL, UNVR, CABO, ENR, BLD, TRU, CC, KHC, RUN, LITE, PEN, NVCR, HPE, UA, NGVT, MEDP, VVV, DFIN, LW, HWM, PUMP, HCC, KREF, SAFE, GPMT, BHF, CEIX, NVT, WH, EPRT, BJ, ACA, ETRN, MRNA, DELL, FOXA, DOW, KTB, CTVA, AMCR, ARNC, CARR, OTIS, CNXC,
- Sold Out: VAR, STX, WD5A, FLIR, CATM, CMD, WDR, CUB, GRUB, CLGX, PRSP, TCF, HMSY, 3XPA, OMF, ESI, MIK, RYI, TROX, NPTN, MSGN, GRBK, CTT, SPWH, ALGM, HOME, VST, WTTR, WOW, WHD, IMXI, DSSI, SPFI, CMBM, A0B0, FLWS, MITK, DOX, CBZ, CTRN, CTB, DHIL, EGAN, CIVB, GTN, EQC, AEGN, LCI, MTSC, GLUU, MOD, MGI, EGOV, NLS, NWPX, OLP, FRPH, CKH, BSRR, TRST, WAL, CPRX,
For the details of NEW YORK STATE TEACHERS RETIREMENT SYSTEM's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+york+state+teachers+retirement+system/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of NEW YORK STATE TEACHERS RETIREMENT SYSTEM
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 19,420,239 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.44%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 9,312,294 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.35%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 527,990 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.31%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 2,976,909 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.45%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 371,680 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.27%
New York State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $57.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 120,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)
New York State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.07 and $154.06, with an estimated average price of $142.1. The stock is now traded at around $144.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 41,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Genpact Ltd (G)
New York State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in Genpact Ltd. The purchase prices were between $42.82 and $48.39, with an estimated average price of $45.21. The stock is now traded at around $48.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 105,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)
New York State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $57.92, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $52.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 72,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)
New York State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.08 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $148.47. The stock is now traded at around $142.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY)
New York State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in B. Riley Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.38 and $76.5, with an estimated average price of $69.64. The stock is now traded at around $68.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 9,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)
New York State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in Targa Resources Corp by 537.47%. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $38.51. The stock is now traded at around $42.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 123,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
New York State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 26.07%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,621,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI)
New York State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in Laredo Petroleum Inc by 195.37%. The purchase prices were between $30.06 and $92.79, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $61.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 11,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH)
New York State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in Hilltop Holdings Inc by 24.20%. The purchase prices were between $32.56 and $38.82, with an estimated average price of $35.67. The stock is now traded at around $33.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 40,714 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)
New York State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc by 97.69%. The purchase prices were between $89.43 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $95.91. The stock is now traded at around $97.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 39,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Antero Resources Corp (AR)
New York State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in Antero Resources Corp by 66.28%. The purchase prices were between $8.96 and $15.06, with an estimated average price of $11.72. The stock is now traded at around $13.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 14,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (VAR)
New York State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
New York State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.Sold Out: (FLIR)
New York State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)
New York State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)
New York State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.Sold Out: Cubic Corp (CUB)
New York State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $75, with an estimated average price of $74.81.
