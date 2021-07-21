New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys Travel+Leisure Co, Aspen Technology Inc, Lattice Semiconductor Corp, Sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, , Travel+Leisure Co

Albany, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Travel+Leisure Co, Aspen Technology Inc, Lattice Semiconductor Corp, Genpact, Huntington Bancshares Inc, sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, , Travel+Leisure Co, , TCF Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New York State Teachers Retirement System. As of 2021Q2, New York State Teachers Retirement System owns 1624 stocks with a total value of $47.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 19,420,239 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.44% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 9,312,294 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.35% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 527,990 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.31% Facebook Inc (FB) - 2,976,909 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.45% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 371,680 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.27%

New York State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $57.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 120,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New York State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.07 and $154.06, with an estimated average price of $142.1. The stock is now traded at around $144.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 41,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New York State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in Genpact Ltd. The purchase prices were between $42.82 and $48.39, with an estimated average price of $45.21. The stock is now traded at around $48.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 105,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New York State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $57.92, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $52.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 72,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New York State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.08 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $148.47. The stock is now traded at around $142.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New York State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in B. Riley Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.38 and $76.5, with an estimated average price of $69.64. The stock is now traded at around $68.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 9,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New York State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in Targa Resources Corp by 537.47%. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $38.51. The stock is now traded at around $42.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 123,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New York State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 26.07%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,621,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New York State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in Laredo Petroleum Inc by 195.37%. The purchase prices were between $30.06 and $92.79, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $61.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 11,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New York State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in Hilltop Holdings Inc by 24.20%. The purchase prices were between $32.56 and $38.82, with an estimated average price of $35.67. The stock is now traded at around $33.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 40,714 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New York State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc by 97.69%. The purchase prices were between $89.43 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $95.91. The stock is now traded at around $97.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 39,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New York State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in Antero Resources Corp by 66.28%. The purchase prices were between $8.96 and $15.06, with an estimated average price of $11.72. The stock is now traded at around $13.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 14,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New York State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

New York State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

New York State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

New York State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

New York State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

New York State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $75, with an estimated average price of $74.81.