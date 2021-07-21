Logo
MD Financial Management Inc. Buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Apple Inc, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company MD Financial Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Apple Inc, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MD Financial Management Inc.. As of 2021Q2, MD Financial Management Inc. owns 292 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MD Financial Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/md+financial+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MD Financial Management Inc.
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 445,610 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 74.93%
  2. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) - 3,372,809 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23%
  3. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 1,537,185 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.85%
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,092,135 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.77%
  5. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 1,569,013 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 109.28%
New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

MD Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 2,055,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

MD Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $103.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 660,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

MD Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $180.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 355,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

MD Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $73.19 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.68. The stock is now traded at around $80.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 556,967 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

MD Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $128.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 188,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

MD Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $81.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 267,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

MD Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 213.61%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $151.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 770,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

MD Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 109.28%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $78.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 1,569,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

MD Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.77%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,092,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

MD Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.84%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,792,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

MD Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 57.96%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 278,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)

MD Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 109.94%. The purchase prices were between $26.97 and $27.48, with an estimated average price of $27.2. The stock is now traded at around $27.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,152,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)

MD Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $100.18 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $102.88.

Sold Out: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

MD Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99.

Sold Out: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

MD Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia. The sale prices were between $60.81 and $68, with an estimated average price of $64.65.

Sold Out: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

MD Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The sale prices were between $64.96 and $73.33, with an estimated average price of $69.85.

Sold Out: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

MD Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61.

Sold Out: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

MD Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The sale prices were between $43.9 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $47.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of MD Financial Management Inc.. Also check out:

1. MD Financial Management Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. MD Financial Management Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. MD Financial Management Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MD Financial Management Inc. keeps buying
