MD Financial Management Inc. Buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Apple Inc, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: XLF, XLI, XLY, XLC, XLV, XLB, XLE, SLQD, AMAT, VIAC, A, ALL, F, GS, HSY, IDXX, KLAC, MTD, TROW, ZBRA, GM, NLY, CDNS, CHKP, CLX, COO, COST, GRMN, MMC, MXIM, MS, PAYX, REGN, SWKS, TGT, TER, TRMB, EBAY, KDP, ETSY, APH, AJG, AVY, BLK, CHD, C, CAG, DHI, HOLX, INTC, ICE, MDLZ, MET, MCO, NDAQ, PFG, PSA, ROK, SHW, TRV, WMT, GNRC, ZTS, ALLY, SYF, CFG, KEYS, ARE, AEE, AEP, AME, AMGN, ADM, BAX, BIO, BF.B, CMS, CE, CERN, CINF, ED, DUK, FICO, FAST, FITB, FCX, HIG, HUM, ITW, SJM, JCI, K, LMT, MKL, ES, NOC, NUE, ODFL, RSG, POOL, SRE, SO, TMO, TSCO, TSN, WEC, KHC, VICI, LNT, ATO, CSX, CPRT, DTE, DOV, EMR, FFIV, HON, HRL, INFO, LKQ, NSC, PEG, GWW, EVRG, WHR, XEL, FTV, CARR, IVZ, BG, CMI, IEX, JBHT, MHK, PNW, RPM, RHI, SNA, STLD, UGI, URI, OC, AGNC, MOS, PNR, ALLE, ARW, NEE, CG, ATH, UHAL, KNX, FOX, FDX, SATS, PM, FEZ,
- Added Positions: XLK, EFA, AGG, EEM, GLD, SJNK, SLV, USIG, VMBS, BKLN, GOOGL, EMB, IGF, FLOT, BNDX, VZ, BWX, LH, EMLC, GUNR, AFL, CSCO, CWB, V, KO, WCN, TXN, PGR, PH, MOO, QCOM, GOOG, VB, ACGL, GNR, EXPD, LEN, PFF, VSS, BR, MNST, ADP, BRK.B, WM, WOOD, VRP, VBR, VWOB, WIP, ACN, GIS, ORCL, FIW, CTVA, UPS, ETR, EXC, IBM, MU, VTRS, NEM, DGX,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, FB, SCHP, UNH, VNQ, JNK, JPM, NKE, WFC, MA, CTSH, SBUX, HD, IFF, MDT, BDX, JNJ, CB, UL, TJX, SYK, PFE, LIN, INTU, ADBE, GD, PEP, SIL, LIT, EFX, OMC, LRCX, VRSK, DE, MMM, CI, CVS, MRK, VFC, DG, EWC, OVV,
- Sold Out: VCLT, PDBC, BNS, TD, CNI, BAM, ENB, MFC, NTR, MGA, OTEX, TRI, CAE, QSR, STN, GIL, SHOP, NVDA, RY, CRM, NTRS, USB, AXP, MAS, PSX, APO, CCEP, RTX, AON, BX, PEAK, SWK, WAB, DLTR, LULU, HLT, FWONK, MGP, PHG, BKNG, CNP, HES, ADSK, ETN, NFLX, TMUS, TAP, NBIX, VRTX, SCHW, TRP, PPG, BMO, FMS, HAS, AIZ, SNN, OFC, VLO, PCAR, UBER, CP, ASND, CM, SLB, BCE, PBA, BIP, CNQ, TECK, TU, RCI, SU, SLF, FTS, GIB, MEOH, AEM, RBA, FSV, KGC, SJR, CIGI, GOLD, BHC, CVE, WFG, VET, CPG, BEP, FNV, DSGX,
For the details of MD Financial Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/md+financial+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MD Financial Management Inc.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 445,610 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 74.93%
- iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) - 3,372,809 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23%
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 1,537,185 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.85%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,092,135 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.77%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 1,569,013 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 109.28%
MD Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 2,055,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
MD Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $103.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 660,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
MD Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $180.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 355,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
MD Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $73.19 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.68. The stock is now traded at around $80.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 556,967 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
MD Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $128.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 188,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
MD Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $81.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 267,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
MD Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 213.61%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $151.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 770,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
MD Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 109.28%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $78.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 1,569,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
MD Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.77%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,092,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
MD Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.84%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,792,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
MD Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 57.96%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 278,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)
MD Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 109.94%. The purchase prices were between $26.97 and $27.48, with an estimated average price of $27.2. The stock is now traded at around $27.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,152,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)
MD Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $100.18 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $102.88.Sold Out: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
MD Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99.Sold Out: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)
MD Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia. The sale prices were between $60.81 and $68, with an estimated average price of $64.65.Sold Out: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
MD Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The sale prices were between $64.96 and $73.33, with an estimated average price of $69.85.Sold Out: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
MD Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61.Sold Out: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)
MD Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The sale prices were between $43.9 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $47.46.
