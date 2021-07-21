Logo
Benin Management Corp Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Empire State Realty Trust Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Sells The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, State Street Corporation, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Wilton, CT, based Investment company Benin Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Empire State Realty Trust Inc, Coca-Cola Co, ONEOK Inc, Walmart Inc, sells The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, State Street Corporation, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Northern Trust Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Benin Management Corp. As of 2021Q2, Benin Management Corp owns 104 stocks with a total value of $315 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Benin Management Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/benin+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Benin Management Corp
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 288,680 shares, 39.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.47%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 134,836 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%
  3. Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) - 142,794 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,388 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
  5. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 85,382 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
New Purchase: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Benin Management Corp initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $53.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 15,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Benin Management Corp initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $104.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: William Penn Bancorporation (WMPN)

Benin Management Corp initiated holding in William Penn Bancorporation. The purchase prices were between $11.15 and $11.9, with an estimated average price of $11.47. The stock is now traded at around $11.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 23,249 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Benin Management Corp initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $192.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Benin Management Corp initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $242.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Benin Management Corp initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $236.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Benin Management Corp added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 97.91%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $359.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 18,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT)

Benin Management Corp added to a holding in Empire State Realty Trust Inc by 624.05%. The purchase prices were between $10.8 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.74. The stock is now traded at around $12.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 114,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Benin Management Corp added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 216.92%. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 23,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Benin Management Corp added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 108.93%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $141.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Utz Brands Inc (UTZ)

Benin Management Corp sold out a holding in Utz Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $21.79 and $30.03, with an estimated average price of $24.94.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Benin Management Corp sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.



