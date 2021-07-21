Benin Management Corp Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Empire State Realty Trust Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Sells The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, State Street Corporation, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

New Purchases: OKE, CNI, NVDA, WMPN, CRM, LLY, STZ,

Wilton, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Empire State Realty Trust Inc, Coca-Cola Co, ONEOK Inc, Walmart Inc, sells The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, State Street Corporation, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Northern Trust Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Benin Management Corp. As of 2021Q2, Benin Management Corp owns 104 stocks with a total value of $315 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 288,680 shares, 39.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.47% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 134,836 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59% Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) - 142,794 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,388 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 85,382 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%

Benin Management Corp initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $53.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 15,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Benin Management Corp initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $104.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Benin Management Corp initiated holding in William Penn Bancorporation. The purchase prices were between $11.15 and $11.9, with an estimated average price of $11.47. The stock is now traded at around $11.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 23,249 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Benin Management Corp initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $192.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Benin Management Corp initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $242.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Benin Management Corp initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $236.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Benin Management Corp added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 97.91%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $359.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 18,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Benin Management Corp added to a holding in Empire State Realty Trust Inc by 624.05%. The purchase prices were between $10.8 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.74. The stock is now traded at around $12.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 114,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Benin Management Corp added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 216.92%. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 23,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Benin Management Corp added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 108.93%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $141.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Benin Management Corp sold out a holding in Utz Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $21.79 and $30.03, with an estimated average price of $24.94.

Benin Management Corp sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.