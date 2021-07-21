Benin Management Corp Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Empire State Realty Trust Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Sells The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, State Street Corporation, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

- New Purchases: OKE, CNI, NVDA, WMPN, CRM, LLY, STZ,
- Added Positions: SPY, QQQ, ESRT, KO, WMT, AAPL, CVS, GLD, IVV, JNJ, FB, SYY, BMY, VZ, ASML, T, F,
- Reduced Positions: HIG, STT, DIA, BK, NTRS, CVX, PRU, PFG, MSFT, JPM, CSCO, PSN, MDT, TRV, RTX, SLB, BA, FITB, STL, SCHW, BRK.B, EW,
- Sold Out: UTZ, CLX,
For the details of Benin Management Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/benin+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 288,680 shares, 39.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.47%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 134,836 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%
- Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) - 142,794 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,388 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 85,382 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
Benin Management Corp initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $53.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 15,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
Benin Management Corp initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $104.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: William Penn Bancorporation (WMPN)
Benin Management Corp initiated holding in William Penn Bancorporation. The purchase prices were between $11.15 and $11.9, with an estimated average price of $11.47. The stock is now traded at around $11.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 23,249 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Benin Management Corp initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $192.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Benin Management Corp initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $242.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Benin Management Corp initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $236.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Benin Management Corp added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 97.91%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $359.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 18,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT)
Benin Management Corp added to a holding in Empire State Realty Trust Inc by 624.05%. The purchase prices were between $10.8 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.74. The stock is now traded at around $12.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 114,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Benin Management Corp added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 216.92%. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 23,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Benin Management Corp added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 108.93%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $141.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Utz Brands Inc (UTZ)
Benin Management Corp sold out a holding in Utz Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $21.79 and $30.03, with an estimated average price of $24.94.Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)
Benin Management Corp sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.
