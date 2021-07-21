Valicenti Advisory Services Inc Buys Astec Industries Inc, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, Teledyne Technologies Inc, Sells , CVS Health Corp, International Business Machines Corp

- New Purchases: ASTE, PK, TDY, IWL, BAR, ICSH, QQQ, RYH,
- Added Positions: AGG, SPLK, QLTA, SCHX, HYS, SCHA, SCHZ, SPLV, SCHP, XLB, XLE, V, JPIN, SCHF, XLF, DIS,
- Reduced Positions: NOC, IBM, GOOGL, GS, AAPL, MDT, AMZN, DFS, CVX, IAU, ISRG, JPM, LOW, MSFT, KEY, PGX, BTI, KO, IBB, PEP, VZ, LYB, XLNX, TRP, UNP, RTX, TGT, INTC, ZTS, SCHG, CTRE, SPY, PM, ULTA, ESBK, ABB, MDLZ, MRK, JNJ,
- Sold Out: FLIR, CVS, BSCL,
For the details of VALICENTI ADVISORY SERVICES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valicenti+advisory+services+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of VALICENTI ADVISORY SERVICES INC
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,677 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 229,294 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 140,543 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.86%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,017 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
- Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 12,154 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.1%
Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Astec Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.08 and $79.2, with an estimated average price of $69.98. The stock is now traded at around $59.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 79,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)
Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $22.82, with an estimated average price of $21.42. The stock is now traded at around $19.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 166,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)
Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $435.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 6,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL)
Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.49 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.53. The stock is now traded at around $104.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 24,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: GraniteShares Gold Shares (BAR)
Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in GraniteShares Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $16.98 and $18.96, with an estimated average price of $18.01. The stock is now traded at around $17.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 78,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.493100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 17,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (FLIR)
Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.08 and $21.11, with an estimated average price of $21.09.
Here is the complete portfolio of VALICENTI ADVISORY SERVICES INC. Also check out:
1. VALICENTI ADVISORY SERVICES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. VALICENTI ADVISORY SERVICES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VALICENTI ADVISORY SERVICES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VALICENTI ADVISORY SERVICES INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment