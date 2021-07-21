Valicenti Advisory Services Inc Buys Astec Industries Inc, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, Teledyne Technologies Inc, Sells , CVS Health Corp, International Business Machines Corp

New Purchases: ASTE, PK, TDY, IWL, BAR, ICSH, QQQ, RYH,

ASTE, PK, TDY, IWL, BAR, ICSH, QQQ, RYH, Added Positions: AGG, SPLK, QLTA, SCHX, HYS, SCHA, SCHZ, SPLV, SCHP, XLB, XLE, V, JPIN, SCHF, XLF, DIS,

AGG, SPLK, QLTA, SCHX, HYS, SCHA, SCHZ, SPLV, SCHP, XLB, XLE, V, JPIN, SCHF, XLF, DIS, Reduced Positions: NOC, IBM, GOOGL, GS, AAPL, MDT, AMZN, DFS, CVX, IAU, ISRG, JPM, LOW, MSFT, KEY, PGX, BTI, KO, IBB, PEP, VZ, LYB, XLNX, TRP, UNP, RTX, TGT, INTC, ZTS, SCHG, CTRE, SPY, PM, ULTA, ESBK, ABB, MDLZ, MRK, JNJ,

NOC, IBM, GOOGL, GS, AAPL, MDT, AMZN, DFS, CVX, IAU, ISRG, JPM, LOW, MSFT, KEY, PGX, BTI, KO, IBB, PEP, VZ, LYB, XLNX, TRP, UNP, RTX, TGT, INTC, ZTS, SCHG, CTRE, SPY, PM, ULTA, ESBK, ABB, MDLZ, MRK, JNJ, Sold Out: FLIR, CVS, BSCL,

Elmira, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Astec Industries Inc, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, Teledyne Technologies Inc, iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, GraniteShares Gold Shares, sells , CVS Health Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. As of 2021Q2, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc owns 78 stocks with a total value of $361 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VALICENTI ADVISORY SERVICES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valicenti+advisory+services+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,677 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 229,294 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 140,543 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.86% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,017 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94% Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 12,154 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.1%

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Astec Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.08 and $79.2, with an estimated average price of $69.98. The stock is now traded at around $59.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 79,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $22.82, with an estimated average price of $21.42. The stock is now traded at around $19.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 166,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $435.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 6,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.49 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.53. The stock is now traded at around $104.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 24,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in GraniteShares Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $16.98 and $18.96, with an estimated average price of $18.01. The stock is now traded at around $17.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 78,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.493100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 17,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.08 and $21.11, with an estimated average price of $21.09.