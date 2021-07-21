Logo
Valicenti Advisory Services Inc Buys Astec Industries Inc, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, Teledyne Technologies Inc, Sells , CVS Health Corp, International Business Machines Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Elmira, NY, based Investment company Valicenti Advisory Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Astec Industries Inc, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, Teledyne Technologies Inc, iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, GraniteShares Gold Shares, sells , CVS Health Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. As of 2021Q2, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc owns 78 stocks with a total value of $361 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VALICENTI ADVISORY SERVICES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valicenti+advisory+services+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VALICENTI ADVISORY SERVICES INC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,677 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 229,294 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 140,543 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.86%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,017 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
  5. Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 12,154 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.1%
New Purchase: Astec Industries Inc (ASTE)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Astec Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.08 and $79.2, with an estimated average price of $69.98. The stock is now traded at around $59.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 79,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $22.82, with an estimated average price of $21.42. The stock is now traded at around $19.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 166,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $435.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 6,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.49 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.53. The stock is now traded at around $104.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 24,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GraniteShares Gold Shares (BAR)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in GraniteShares Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $16.98 and $18.96, with an estimated average price of $18.01. The stock is now traded at around $17.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 78,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.493100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 17,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.08 and $21.11, with an estimated average price of $21.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of VALICENTI ADVISORY SERVICES INC. Also check out:

1. VALICENTI ADVISORY SERVICES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. VALICENTI ADVISORY SERVICES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VALICENTI ADVISORY SERVICES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VALICENTI ADVISORY SERVICES INC keeps buying
