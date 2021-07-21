Logo
Concannon Wealth Management, LLC Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF, Fulton Financial

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Bethlehem, PA, based Investment company Concannon Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schrodinger Inc, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF, Fulton Financial Corp, American Tower Corp, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Concannon Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Concannon Wealth Management, LLC owns 251 stocks with a total value of $311 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Concannon Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/concannon+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Concannon Wealth Management, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 170,615 shares, 19.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.27%
  2. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 968,414 shares, 15.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.03%
  3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 159,992 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27%
  4. McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 85,872 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
  5. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 184,258 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.52%
New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Concannon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 58,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

Concannon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48. The stock is now traded at around $145.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Concannon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.493100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tuya Inc (TUYA)

Concannon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Tuya Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.48 and $26, with an estimated average price of $21.2. The stock is now traded at around $20.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 943 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Concannon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $213.180100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BowX Acquisition Corp (BOWX)

Concannon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BowX Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.15 and $13.71, with an estimated average price of $12.15. The stock is now traded at around $10.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Concannon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 21.17%. The purchase prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32. The stock is now traded at around $287.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Concannon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 33.30%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Concannon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $104.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schrodinger Inc (SDGR)

Concannon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Schrodinger Inc by 228.57%. The purchase prices were between $59.02 and $78.8, with an estimated average price of $72.6. The stock is now traded at around $69.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Deere & Co (DE)

Concannon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Deere & Co by 5300.00%. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $351.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 54 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Concannon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 47.71%. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $152.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)

Concannon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.95 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.97.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)

Concannon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $251.03 and $273.61, with an estimated average price of $264.04.

Sold Out: Fulton Financial Corp (FULT)

Concannon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fulton Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $15.47 and $17.79, with an estimated average price of $17.04.

Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Concannon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)

Concannon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $52.09 and $60.43, with an estimated average price of $56.43.

Sold Out: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Concannon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of Concannon Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Concannon Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Concannon Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Concannon Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Concannon Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying

