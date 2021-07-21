Concannon Wealth Management, LLC Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF, Fulton Financial

- New Purchases: XSOE, ICSH, ARKW, BOWX, UPS, NTR, ITW, GIS, PLTK, VIEW, TUYA, BLK, BMO, CCV, LIN, CVNA, TRHC, PRNT, EDIT, SCR, TRMB, STT, SWK, RF, ADS, OKE, LOW, HOG, GME, BEN, ENB, EMR, COP, CAG, CI, CERN, CECE, ATO,
- Added Positions: DGRO, QQQ, VIG, DIS, MRK, QCOM, VZ, AAPL, MSFT, PPL, JPST, CRM, HD, JPM, AWK, BOND, MCD, PFE, SCHD, TOTL, VTEB, APD, CSCO, SCHB, CVS, SDGR, RCL, BRK.B, MDT, DE, ARKK, TDOC, DKNG, BMY, IGV, IPAY, IWM, NYF, MP, ROBO, BA, T, CAT, ABNB, PG, PTON, KHC, FRPT, MPC, TSLA, F, SBUX, OSUR, PENN,
- Reduced Positions: GD, TGT, IBM, IJR, WMT, CMCSA, WORK, RTX, JNJ, ORCL, UBER, SHM, KRUS, SNOW, PLTR, GLD, IDU, ADBE, GOOG, VLO, SO, NVAX, XOM, DUK, CCL, BP, AMAT,
- Sold Out: BSJL, FULT, IYH, AMT, VHT, VCR, USRT, SCHP, SCHA, XLU, XLB, VPU, VOX, VIS, SPAB, SCHR, SCHM, IXC, IWF, IAU, 5220, FSK, PEP, VTRS, MDLZ, EA, ECL,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 170,615 shares, 19.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.27%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 968,414 shares, 15.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.03%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 159,992 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27%
- McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 85,872 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 184,258 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.52%
Concannon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 58,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
Concannon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48. The stock is now traded at around $145.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 810 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
Concannon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.493100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tuya Inc (TUYA)
Concannon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Tuya Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.48 and $26, with an estimated average price of $21.2. The stock is now traded at around $20.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 943 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Concannon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $213.180100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 157 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BowX Acquisition Corp (BOWX)
Concannon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BowX Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.15 and $13.71, with an estimated average price of $12.15. The stock is now traded at around $10.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Concannon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 21.17%. The purchase prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32. The stock is now traded at around $287.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Concannon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 33.30%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Concannon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $104.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schrodinger Inc (SDGR)
Concannon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Schrodinger Inc by 228.57%. The purchase prices were between $59.02 and $78.8, with an estimated average price of $72.6. The stock is now traded at around $69.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Deere & Co (DE)
Concannon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Deere & Co by 5300.00%. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $351.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 54 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Concannon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 47.71%. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $152.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 322 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)
Concannon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.95 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.97.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)
Concannon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $251.03 and $273.61, with an estimated average price of $264.04.Sold Out: Fulton Financial Corp (FULT)
Concannon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fulton Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $15.47 and $17.79, with an estimated average price of $17.04.Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Concannon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)
Concannon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $52.09 and $60.43, with an estimated average price of $56.43.Sold Out: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
Concannon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19.
