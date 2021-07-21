Logo
Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys Honeywell International Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Republic Services Inc, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Target Corp, United Parcel Service Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Montgomery, AL, based Investment company Retirement Systems of Alabama (Current Portfolio) buys Honeywell International Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Republic Services Inc, Progressive Corp, FedEx Corp, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Target Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Retirement Systems of Alabama. As of 2021Q2, Retirement Systems of Alabama owns 918 stocks with a total value of $27.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Retirement Systems of Alabama's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/retirement+systems+of+alabama/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Retirement Systems of Alabama
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 8,615,701 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,119,762 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39%
  3. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 16,714,526 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio.
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 242,698 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
  5. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 7,584,431 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $234.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $57.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 267,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama initiated holding in Targa Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $38.51. The stock is now traded at around $42.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 297,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama initiated holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $57.92, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $52.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 177,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Crocs Inc (CROX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.07 and $116.52, with an estimated average price of $97.89. The stock is now traded at around $118.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 84,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Genpact Ltd (G)

Retirement Systems of Alabama initiated holding in Genpact Ltd. The purchase prices were between $42.82 and $48.39, with an estimated average price of $45.21. The stock is now traded at around $48.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 226,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Retirement Systems of Alabama added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 82.94%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $231.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 474,573 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 149.39%. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $94.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 544,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 191.83%. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $50.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 889,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 42.65%. The purchase prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88. The stock is now traded at around $325.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 314,528 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 85.42%. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $298.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 223,232 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Republic Services Inc (RSG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama added to a holding in Republic Services Inc by 350.25%. The purchase prices were between $99.35 and $112.05, with an estimated average price of $107.23. The stock is now traded at around $115.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 353,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.

Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43.

Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97.

Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

Retirement Systems of Alabama sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama sold out a holding in VeriSign Inc. The sale prices were between $198.76 and $229.78, with an estimated average price of $217.23.

Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of Retirement Systems of Alabama. Also check out:

1. Retirement Systems of Alabama's Undervalued Stocks
2. Retirement Systems of Alabama's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Retirement Systems of Alabama's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Retirement Systems of Alabama keeps buying
