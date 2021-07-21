Diamondback Energy Is Ready to Deliver

On July 18, OPEC and Russia agreed to increase the overall crude oil production by 400,000 barrels per day on a monthly basis starting August 2021 until reaching an increase of a total of 5.8 million barrels per day by September 2022. This production increase will be on top of the current production of 96.8 million barrels per day.





Following this announcement, crude oil WTI futures with expirations in September 2021 have dropped significantly over the last two days, losing 7.3% to trade at $66.58 per barrel as of Tuesday.

However, the price per barrel should still go up over the next months, driven by an expected stronger demand for fossil fuels as more and more people around the world return to their pre-Covid levels of travel. Economists project the price of a barrel of crude oil to reach $89.16 within a year, which will reflect a 34% increase from current levels.

One way to take advantage of higher oil prices is through oil exploration and production companies. Thus, investors could be interested in Diamondback Energy Inc ( FANG, Financial), as this company is highly profitable and has a solid balance sheet in comparison to peers.

Based in Midland, Texas, this independent oil and natural gas operator holds proven mineral reserves of nearly 1.32 billion barrels of crude oil equivalent which are located in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

Diamondback Energy appears to have more of a focus on higher profitability compared to industry peers, as the company has been able to increase its operating income over the course of the past decade, as the chart below illustrates.

Also, its superior balance sheet has allowed the company to keep costs low over the past year, which has enabled it to generate strong free cash flow. Proceeds from the sale of some non-core activities will also help strengthen the balance sheet Diamondback Energy will use the funds to continue reducing its total debt and to return cash to shareholders in the form of quarterly dividends. On May 20, the company paid a quarterly cash dividend of 40 cents per common share, determining a forward dividend yield of 2.13% as of the writing of this article.

Looking ahead to full-year 2021, as long as the price of oil really does move up significantly, Diamondback Energy will exploit the uptick by producing 350 million to 360 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. The output will be possible thanks to drillings of 200 to 215 gross wells and the completion of approximately 280 gross horizontal wells. Additionally, total capital expenditures are expected to be around $1.7 billion.

The share price ($74.90 as of Tuesday) does not seem expensive in my opinion. The 50-Day Moving Average is $88.88, the 200-Day Moving Average is $76.63 and the price-book ratio is 1.27 versus the industry median of 1.18. The 14-day relative strength index of 33 tells that the stock is still far from overbought levels despite the 79.66% increase in the share price over the past year.

On Wall Street, as of July, the stock has a median buy recommendation rating with an average target price of $110.59, for a 47.7% upside compared to Tuesday’s closing price.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any security mentioned.