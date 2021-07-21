Logo
Keysight Expands eCommerce Offering; Adds New Software Bundles

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, today expanded the company’s software+eCommerce+offering and added a new software “bundle and save” program for customers in North America and Europe.

In the past year, software and eCommerce played a key role in helping organizations, including vendors and customers, succeed despite the lockdown. According to Gartner, “Subscriptions bring recurring revenue and more frequent customer engagement that help organizations to increase revenue and customer lifetime value.”1

Keysight’s new software eCommerce offering expands the portfolio of software available for purchase online to more than 300 test, application and design software packages. It provides customers with access to the latest test, measurement and design software for rapid, self-serve purchase and derive continuous value to support digital transformation.

Keysight’s new software “bundle+and+save” subscriptions enable customers to save on up-front investment with flexible subscription-only licenses that provide high-value, pre-packaged solutions for specific applications in fast-evolving markets such as wireless communications including 4G/LTE and 5G, IoT and aerospace and defense. KeysightCare is included with these packages and all subscription software purchases so that customers always have access to the latest versions and support.

The first bundles available are:

Each bundle is targeted to different industry applications. For example, VSA bundles are available in four configurations: Custom Modulation, Pulse Analysis, Wireless Connectivity, and Cellular Communications. Each bundle contains the software modules specific to the application.

“Building on the success of our multi-channel transactional ecosystem, Keysight’s new software eCommerce offerings make it easy and fast for customers to do business with Keysight while expanding access to our software portfolio,” said Nilesh Kamdar, software business and operations director at Keysight. “The new software bundles are priced to deliver significant up-front cost savings and continuous value to support a customer’s digital transformation initiatives. This allows customers to shift software budgets from CapEx to OpEx to improve cash flow, gain the flexibility to scale up or down as their business needs change and capture the highest value by keeping their software current and supported.”

For more information, visit Buy+Online or view+the+infographic.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.keysight.com%2Fgo%2Fnews and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

______________________________
1 Gartner, Grow Digital Commerce with Subscriptions and Recurring Revenue. Sandy Shen, February 08, 2021.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210721005653r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005653/en/

