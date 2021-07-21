Littelfuse to Participate in Virtual Investor Conferences

Littelfuse%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, announced today it will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

Aug 4 – Jefferies Industrials Conference

Sept 14 – CL King Best Ideas Conference

Contact your Jefferies or CL King representative to schedule a call with management. Interested parties can access a live webcast of the presentations on the investor relations page of the company’s website, Littelfuse.com. Presentation materials will be posted, and archived webcast made available after the event.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 15 countries, and with 12,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets – everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

