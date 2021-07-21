Water Technologies International, Inc. Plans to Offer its Complete Containerized Water Treatment Packages & Simpods to the Oil & Gas Industry and Hires 30-year Veteran of the Industry to Market the Products in the US and Abroad

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTC PINK:WTII) the leader in the technology in atmospheric water generator's production and design announced today that it has hired a 30-year veteran, James Athans IV to market its complete containerized water treatment packages to the Oil & Gas Industry. Water Technologies has a multitude of products for treatment of well water and produced water used for hydraulic fracturing and other remedial applications. The containerized water treatment packages and pre-engineered treatment plants that have been upgraded and modernized to treat water for reuse in initial completion and various remedial methodologies requiring large volumes of on-hand water while able to meet the EPA's green standard required by the Petroleum Industry.

Water Technologies wholly owned subsidiary, GR8 Water can provide complete containerized water treatment packages. https://gr8water.net/systems/ These products can save thousands of dollars over client-provided water treatment buildings, especially if a new building is required. The units are built-in one-way shipping containers (20-feet, 40-feet, and High Cube type), and provide all filtration, electrical and mechanical connections inside. https://gr8water.net/datafiles/SIMPODBrochure.pdf

Water Technologies has hired James Athans IV, President of Shield Technologies in Houston, Texas as an independent contractor to sell the product line to existing clients and contacts. Mr. Athans has over 30 years' experience in the industry and said, "hydraulic fracturing has significantly changed over the years and has placed a challenge and huge demand for water in an already shrinking available supply. Fracking has expanded oil and gas development but has also become a threat to water resources. The fracking process utilizes millions of gallons of fluid, of which, 90% is water. This innovative technology allows operators to minimize the need for water wells and ensure clean consistent water is used during fracturing as well as other applications in the Oil and Gas Industry."

Water Technologies, Inc.'s CEO, William Scott Tudor, said, "I see the market for oil and gas expanding as the projects cannot go forward without an ample clean water supply. Water Technologies already has interest from several Oil and Gas Companies in Texas to begin with and we think we will see orders due to the increased regulation and rising demand. We can offer our Simpods, Containerized water treatment packages and our AWGs to generate water where the wells are dry. This is an excellent opportunity and perfect time for clients to utilize multiple products together which create noticeable efficiencies, safer workspace and increased productivity!"

For more information on Water Technologies and its products go to the company's main website at , www.gr8water.net

Wholly owned subsidiary website for Water Zone, Inc. Website: https://www.water-zone.com/commercial-systems-and-services

For a direct link to a copy of the company's AWG product information "Slick Sheets" visit our website at: www.gr8water.net/products/product-slick-sheets.

About the Company

Water Technologies International, Inc., and its wholly owned subsidiaries, GR8 Water, Inc. (Great Water) and Aqua Pure International, Inc. (Specializing in Filtration Systems) are engaged in the manufacture and distribution of technologically advanced Atmospheric Water Generators (AWG). These unique devices utilize a patent pending air purification input system to produce clean, great-tasting, safe water from the humidity in the air. GR8 Water makes freestanding water factory units for the home or office and large, industrial-sized water units using a modular design that can produce up to thousands of gallons of water each day from ambient air. GR8 Water strives to make safe drinking water available to everyone on the planet, making the world a better place in which to live while nurturing the environment. The Company has patents issued by the USPTO and has filed for additional patents with the USTPO. It has also filed globally through the Patent Cooperation Treaty. Its "Water village" trademark has been issued by the USPTO.

Statement as to Forward-Looking Statements.

Forward-Looking Statements certain statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected," "intend," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to: (i) obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its expansion plans; (ii) build the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the growth of its business; (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company's control; and (iv) other risk factors. We assume no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.

For Further Information Contact:

Investor Relations for Water Technologies Intl., Inc.

William S, Tudor, CEO

772-335-5550

SOURCE: Water Technologies International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/656372/Water-Technologies-International-Inc-Plans-to-Offer-its-Complete-Containerized-Water-Treatment-Packages-Simpods-to-the-Oil-Gas-Industry-and-Hires-30-year-Veteran-of-the-Industry-to-Market-the-Products-in-the-US-and-Abroad



