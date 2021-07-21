Logo
Q2 Interim Report 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOLIDEN, Sweden, July 21, 2021

BOLIDEN, Sweden, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Interim Report will be presented via a webcast/conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 09:30 (CET). Information is available at www.boliden.com.

Q2 2021

  • Revenues totaled SEK 17,891 m (13,391).
  • The operating profit totaled SEK 2,785 m (1,801).
  • The operating profit, excluding revaluation of process inventory, totaled SEK 2,616 m (1,634).
  • Free cash flow totaled SEK 2 013 m (1 174).
  • Earnings per share totaled SEK 8.00 (4.92).

Strong earnings and cash flow

  • High metal prices.
  • Stable production in both Mines and Smelters.
  • The Board has decided to invest EUR 700 m in the smelter in Odda to increase capacity from 200 to 350 ktonnes /year.

Please find enclosed the full report.

Contact persons for information:

Mikael Staffas, President & CEO Tel: +46 8 610 15 00

Håkan Gabrielsson, CFO Tel: +46 8 610 15 00

Olof Grenmark, Director Investor Relations Tel: +46 70 291 57 80

This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16:30 CET, 21st of July 2021.

Boliden is a metals company with a focus on sustainable development. Our roots are Nordic, our market global. Our core competence lies within the fields of exploration, mining, smelting and metal recycling. Boliden has around 6,000 employees and an annual turnover of SEK 50 billion. The share is listed in the Large Cap segment on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/boliden/r/q2-interim-report-2021,c3387959

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO50616&sd=2021-07-21 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/q2-interim-report-2021-301338688.html

SOURCE Boliden

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO50616&Transmission_Id=202107211124PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO50616&DateId=20210721
