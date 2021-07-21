Logo
TPII Announces Second Agreement for Revolutionary eTower with Frontier Power Products

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending TriadPro eCell, is pleased to announce a MOU with Frontier Power Products, a specialist in engine and power generation products, for 10 of Triad Pro Innovators' revolutionary eTower. The first units are targeted to ship in Fall 2021, marking the second widescale deployment of the TriadPro eCell technology.

"The eTower offers a superior solution for lowering diesel costs for our customers, reducing maintenance cost for the generator units, and overall providing a lower total cost of ownership. This aligns with our strategy to cut carbon emissions and align with North America's new climate strategy," says Gary Potter, V.P. / General Manager of Frontier Power Products. "We look forward to working with Triad Pro Innovators."

"Frontier's vision for transforming the engine and power generation product market is very forward thinking. We appreciate the commitment to innovation and progress in reducing diesel fuel consumption from a cost reduction and environmental standpoint," Murray Goldenberg, CEO of Triad Pro Innovators.

Per Dataintelo's "Global Portable Lighting Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025," the global portable lighting industry is posed to grow from $2.331 billion in 2018 to $3.283 billion in 2025. The North American market makes up 33.1% of the global market. Triad Pro Innovators expects to capture a significant percentage of this market in the next 2-3 years through partners like Frontier Power Products.

About Frontier Power Products

We are specialists in engines and power generation products. Since 1983 we have worked with customers in Western Canada and around the world to provide reliable and practical solutions to their power systems needs. We align ourselves with valued partners having a similar mindset - build quality and innovative products designed specifically for the application and support our customers throughout the product's life cycle.

About Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK: TPII):

Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. has developed a proprietary device to be utilized in a variety of circumstances to store electricity .The newly developed Triad Pro power supply provides our storage system with tremendous operational flexibility. Using our propriety hardware and software solution, our eCell can be configured to store energy at a rate limited only by the network providing it, and then release that energy in a regulated way based upon the application, which allows for flexibility unknown in current chemical battery-based storage systems. Triad Pro creates and designs renewable energy solutions including Co-Generation and the Rapid-K Power Cells that can be used stand alone or modular as energy demands increase.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding TPII's plans, objectives, future opportunities for TPII's services and products, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding TPII's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond TPII's control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and include, without limitation, results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; anti-takeover measures in our charter documents; and, the uncertainties created by the ongoing outbreak of a respiratory illness caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus that was recently named by the World Health Organization as COVID-19. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in our reports and other documents filed with OTC Markets Group in satisfaction of the company's obligations as an alternative reporting company. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:
[email protected]
714.790.3662

SOURCE: Triad Pro Innovators, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656457/TPII-Announces-Second-Agreement-for-Revolutionary-eTower-with-Frontier-Power-Products

img.ashx?id=656457

