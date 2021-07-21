Logo
Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. To Announce Results for The Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 3:00 PM (EST). Analysts, shareholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-877-407-0778 domestic or international at 1-201-689-8565. Computer audio live streaming is available via the Internet through the Company's website at www.patriottrans.com at the Investor

Relations tab or https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2058/41910. An audio replay will be available for sixty (60) days following the conference call by dialing toll free 1-877-481-4010 domestic or international 1-919-882-2331 then enter pass code 41910. An audio archive can be accessed through the Company's website at www.patriottrans.com on the Investor Relations tab or at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2058/41910

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. is engaged in the transportation business. The Company's transportation business is conducted through Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc. which is a Southeastern transportation company engaged in the hauling of liquid and dry bulk commodities.

Contact:

Matt McNulty
Chief Financial Officer
904/858-9100

SOURCE: Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656481/Patriot-Transportation-Holding-Inc-To-Announce-Results-for-The-Third-Quarter-of-Fiscal-Year-2021

