Warren Buffett's Coca-Cola Sees Shares Fizz on Strong Earnings, Improved Forecast

Beverage giant's revenue surpasses 2019 levels

Author's Avatar
Sydnee Gatewood
Jul 21, 2021

Summary

  • Coca-Cola records strong earnings and revenue as movie theaters and restaurants reopen.
  • The company raised its outlook for the year.
  • Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway owns 400 million shares of the company.
Article's Main Image

Coca-Cola Co. (

KO, Financial), one of Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s largest and most-loved holdings, saw its shares rise over 2% on Wednesday after reporting strong second-quarter results before the opening bell. It also increased its guidance.

The Atlanta-based company, which is known for its iconic namesake soda and other popular beverages, posted adjusted earnings of 68 cents per share, topping Refinitiv’s estimate of 56 cents. Revenue grew 42% from the prior-year quarter to $10.13 billion, surpassing projections of $9.32 billion.

This was a significant turnaround from a year ago, when the company recorded its biggest plunge in at least three decades as demand was stunted by Covid-19 lockdowns. Revenue also exceeded second-quarter 2019 sales of $9.9 billion.

1417850357509378048.png

Organic sales growth was solid at 37%.

While unit case volume, which strips out the impact of currency and price changes, was flat compared with 2019 levels, all of the company’s drink segments reported double-digit volume growth. Coca-Cola noted India and Southeast Asia, however, remain under pressure due to the pandemic.

In a statement, Chairman and CEO James Quincey commented on Coca-Cola’s performance, which has benefited from the reopening of movie theaters and restaurants around the world as well as a significant increase in marketing and advertising spend.

“Our results in the second quarter show how our business is rebounding faster than the overall economic recovery, led by our accelerated transformation,” he said.

Quincey noted that due to the encouraging albeit asynchronous recovery, Coca-Cola raised its full-year guidance. It now anticipates organic revenue growth of 12% to 14% for 2021, which is up from the prior outlook of high single-digit growth. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to grow between 13% and 15%, up from the previous range of high single digits to low double digits.

“We are executing against our growth plans and our system is aligned,” Quincey said. “We are better equipped than ever to win in this growing, vibrant industry and to accelerate value creation for our stakeholders.”

With a $246.07 billion market cap, Coca-Cola shares were up 2.1% at $57 on Wednesday morning. After posting a decline of nearly 5% in 2020, GuruFocus estimates the stock has climbed 3.77% year to date.

1417869308410843136.png

Buffett’s favorite beverage

Representing 7.8% of Berkshire Hathaway’s (

BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial) $270.44 billion equity portfolio as of March 31, Coca-Cola is among Buffett’s favorite stocks. The Omaha, Nebraska-based firm owns 400 million shares, making it the company’s largest guru shareholder by far.

1417870593457508352.png

As he first began buying the stock in 1988, and has never sold a single share, it is also Buffett’s oldest holding for Berkshire. His initial investment was 23 million shares, but by 1994 the renowned investor had more than quadrupled it to 100 million shares. After two stock splits, the position has remained at its current level, accounting for 9.28% of Coca-Cola’s outstanding shares as of the end of the first quarter.

As of year-end 2020, the investment was worth $21.5 billion, equating to a return of 1,550% not including dividends.

While Buffett still considers Coca-Cola to be a “very good business,” he has admitted in recent years that the consumer backlash against sugary drinks has put a dent in its armor.

Other gurus with sizable investments in Coca-Cola are

Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio), Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio), Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio), Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)’s Bridgewater Associates, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies, the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) and the MS Global Franchise Fund.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
