Good Gaming Premiers Its First MicroBuddies™ Animated Trailer As It Closes Out Phase I And Enters Into Its Closed Beta Launch Of The MicroBuddies™ Game

KENNETT SQUARE, PA, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Gaming, Inc. (OTC Pink: GMER) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of its first animated trailer for MicroBuddies™ as it prepares to launch the game into its closed beta on the Ethereum testnet and perform the first price increase of the MicroBuddies™ Nano Factory Token, a move that signifies a transition from phase I to phase II of their launch strategy.

The animated video hosted by the Fungi and Yeast Microbuddies™ characters gives a quick one-minute teaser of the game and a few of its characters. Plans are to increase video content to educate players as the Company draws closer to the official Ethereum mainnet launch to the public in Q3.

MicroBuddies™ Animated Trailer:

https://youtu.be/ZgMQ3hdiyEE

As the Company enters Phase II of its game development, its closed beta testnet launch will study gamer responses to fine-tune game experiences, optimize for network fees, fix bugs, patch security exploits, and gain other valuable feedback related to MicroBuddies™ gameplay. Phase II is slated to begin on July 26th. Our Genesis event sale of the Nano Factory Tokens at .05 Ethereum (ETH) will end on Sunday, July 25th at 7:00 pm and the price will move up to .10 ETH thereafter.

In an effort to increase player knowledge, the company has also completed its MicroBuddies™ Official Game Document that gives a comprehensive look into the areas of the Genesis Event, Species, Traits, GOO production, GOO Tokenomics, Founders, Replication, Apoptosis, Yield Farming, and how to acquire MicroBuddies™. The Official Game Document will immediately become available pending its current legal review.

Additionally, in an effort to increase shareholder and gamer knowledge in MicroBuddies™, Good Gaming Inc., will be hosting its first of a series of Twitch live stream AMA interviews with MicroBuddies™ creator and developer Doug "Fluxty" Wathen on Friday, July 23, at 7:00 pm. Mr. Wathen brings a wealth of experience, knowledge, and expertise in game design and development, and will be offering a candid behind-the-scenes look at subjects relating to MicroBuddies™.

Please see the Twitch link below to attend the upcoming interview or join our MicroBuddies™ Discord or Telegram page:

https://www.twitch.tv/goodgaminginc

David B. Dorwart, Good Gaming Inc. CEO, stated, "It is a very exciting time for us here at Good Gaming as we close out the first phase of our game development and begin Phase II. We have currently sold nearly 50% of our Nano Factory tokens and feel now is the appropriate time to increase token prices as we enter our closed beta testnet launch." He also stated, "As we begin to fine-tune our game, it is important to understand that this game is a big deal. One that requires nothing less than perfection when it is launched to the public. Our beta testing feedback, gameplay, and important legal disclosures that are in the process of being finalized are critical to us quickly moving into phase III and our mainnet launch. We thank everyone for their patience as we apply every available tool to help make this cutting-edge game a success."

About MicroBuddies™

As previously reported, Good Gaming Inc. is preparing for a Q3 launch of its first collectible NFT game, MicroBuddies™ where players will be able to collect 1ovable, self-replicating microbes that passively produce their own cryptocurrency GOO™ – which is expected to be made available to trade on third party cryptocurrency exchanges, which will offer exposure to the booming decentralized (DeFi) cryptocurrency market.

Well-bred MicroBuddies™ will have a high rate of GOO™ production, so skilled players will be able to create profit opportunities for themselves by playing the game. GOO™ can then be used to replicate new MicroBuddies™ from existing ones and artificially select genes for the next generation.

To play the game, players need to purchase a limited edition "Nano Factory Token" during the special Genesis Event and before the launch of MicroBuddies™ in Q3, or until all 2,500 Nano Factory Tokens have sold out. It is important to note… once sold, no more of the Generation 0 tokens will ever be created.

At the Ethereum Mainnet launch of MicroBuddies™, a player will use their special Nano Factory Tokens to synthesize into their Generation 0 MicroBuddies™ and begin the game. The first 2,500 MicroBuddies™ collectively known as Generation 0, are expected to be the rarest and most scarce set of MicroBuddies™ and what the rest of the game will propagate from.

To purchase MicroBuddies™ limited edition Nano Factory Tokens go to:

https://microbuddies.io

About Good Gaming:

Good Gaming is an innovative brand leading the gaming industry across multiple segments in the space since 2008. Beginning with our roots as a collaborative space for gamers to share their knowledge, we went on to establish ourselves as one of the leaders in hosting Hearthstone tournaments. In 2016, we expanded our reach to include establishing multiple Minecraft servers with some of the most popular versions of Prison and SkyBlock, then developing our completely custom-developed NFT DeFi crypto game, MicroBuddies™, in 2021. The Good Gaming advantage comes from our development team's close relationship with the player communities of all of our games. The constant communication and resulting feedback further expand our proprietary content, and we continue to be influencers in the realm. Good Gaming continues to find exciting and innovative ways to branch across the gaming industry. As a staff and community, our goal is to cement our place as a fun and collaborative place for ALL gamers to enjoy.

For more information about Good Gaming, please visit our website:

https://www.good-gaming.com

