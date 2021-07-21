Yellow Corporation Receives EPA's SmartWay Voluntary Emissions Reduction Program Designation for 17th Consecutive Year in a Row

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Yellow Corporation Receives EPA's SmartWay Voluntary Emissions Reduction Program Designation for 17th Consecutive Year in a Row

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation ( YELL) is proud to announce that it has received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approval for the company’s annual emissions report from the agency’s SmartWay voluntary emissions reduction program. The EPA’s SmartWay program helps companies boost sustainability by measuring, benchmarking and improving freight transportation efficiency. Yellow is a Charter Partner of the EPA’s award-winning program.

“We are honored to join forces with the EPA’s SmartWay program,” said Darren Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of Yellow, one of the nation’s largest transportation companies with more than 13,000 tractors, 41,000 trailers, 300 facilities and 30,000 employees across the country. “With every mile we drive, we strive to improve our environmental footprint. Yellow is undergoing one of the largest fleet refreshes in the company’s history, acquiring more than 2,200 tractors, 2,500 trailers and 400 domestic intermodal containers this year. We intentionally seek out new equipment with the most advanced emissions reductions technologies and fuel-saving features. As one of the original 15 Charter Partners of SmartWay, we are proud that 3,000 leading supply chain companies have now joined this public-private sustainability program” added Hawkins.

Last year, EPA SmartWay recognized the Yellow Companies as a “High Performer.” Companies earn this recognition through achieving significant freight efficiencies that merit special attention based on their annual emissions report.

“We are confident that our sustainability strategy will be an essential contribution to SmartWay’s goal of reducing the trucking industry’s carbon footprint in our nation’s supply chain.” added Hawkins.

SmartWay was launched in early 2004 by the EPA and 15 Charter Partners represented by industry leading supply chain companies, environmental groups, The American Trucking Associations, and Business for Social Responsibility. Partners rely upon SmartWay tools and approaches to track and reduce emissions and fuel use from goods movement. The Partnership currently has over 3,000 Partners including shippers, logistics companies, truck, rail, barge, and multimodal carriers. https://www.epa.gov/smartway

About Yellow Corporation
Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through its teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

Please visit our website at www.myyellow.com for more information.

Media Contacts:Mike Kelley
913-696-6121Heather Nauert
[email protected][email protected]
Investor Contact:Tony Carreño
913-696-6108
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f897d82-059c-4817-bb14-f40625d57b2d

ti?nf=ODI4NDM4OCM0MzA4MjEwIzIwMDQ2MzM=
2244619d-afb4-48e1-a56b-975805bb0a82
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment