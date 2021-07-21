Eastern Bank Welcomes Stanley Tree Service, Inc. As A Commercial Customer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Eastern Bank Welcomes Stanley Tree Service, Inc. As A Commercial Customer

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Eastern+Bank is pleased to announce Stanley Tree Service, Inc. (Stanley Tree) as a new commercial banking customer. Stanley Tree was founded in 1986 as a residential tree trimming and service company. It has grown to serve many commercial accounts and major electric utility customers in Rhode Island and Southern Massachusetts, providing vegetation management services its customers require. Stanley Tree has 240 employees and is led by a team of dedicated, long-term employees. Eastern provided a term loan to support Stanley Tree’s conversion to employee ownership through the implementation of an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), making it a fully employee-owned company. Eastern Bank is also providing a revolving line of credit and an equipment line of credit to support the company’s ongoing financial needs.

“Stanley Tree believes in recognizing the people who helped build this business and giving back to the community that we call home,” said Stanley Zuba, President, CEO and Founder of Stanley Tree Service, Inc. “Changing to an employee-owned structure will give Stanley Tree a competitive edge and assist with employee retention while rewarding those long-term employees who helped to build this company. Eastern’s experience with ESOPs has been instrumental as we transition ownership of the company to our dedicated employees, and we look forward to working with Eastern for our treasury, working capital and other financing needs.”

“We are proud to help Stanley Tree Service reach its goal of becoming 100 percent employee-owned and are pleased to support their ongoing capital and financing needs,” said Greg Buscone, Executive Vice President, Senior Commercial Banking Officer of Eastern Bank.

Eastern provides a range of commercial financing offerings to help companies across many industries to improve cash flow, increase efficiencies and build for the future. Commercial lending solutions include working capital/lines of credit, equipment/term loans, real estate loans, acquisition financing, asset based lending and employee stock ownership plan related financing.

The Commercial Banking team advising Stanley Tree Service includes Executive Vice President, Senior Commercial Banking Officer Greg Buscone, Senior Vice President and Commercial Team Leader Dan Field, and Senior Vice President and Commercial Relationship Manager David Nussbaum.

Lazear Capital Partners, building upon its extensive experience in the tree care industry, served as financial advisor and worked with Stanley Tree Service to design a custom solution that included employee benefits, financial flexibility and maximized tax advantages.

About Eastern Bank

Founded in 1818, Boston-based Eastern Bank has more than 110 locations serving communities in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. As of March 31, 2021, Eastern Bank had approximately $17 billion in total assets. Eastern provides banking, investment and insurance products and services for consumers and businesses of all sizes, including through its Eastern Wealth Management division and its Eastern Insurance Group LLC subsidiary. Eastern takes pride in its outspoken advocacy and community support that includes $240 million in charitable giving since 1994. An inclusive company, Eastern employs approximately 1,900 deeply committed professionals who value relationships with their customers, colleagues and communities. Join us for good at www.easternbank.com and follow Eastern on %3Cstrong%3E%3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3EFacebook%3C%2Fspan%3E%3C%2Fstrong%3E, %3Cstrong%3E%3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3ELinkedIn%3C%2Fspan%3E%3C%2Fstrong%3E, %3Cstrong%3E%3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3ETwitter%3C%2Fspan%3E%3C%2Fstrong%3Eand %3Cstrong%3E%3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3EInstagram%3C%2Fspan%3E%3C%2Fstrong%3E. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq Global Select Market: EBC) is the stock holding company for Eastern Bank. For investor information, visit investor.easternbank.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210721005789r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005789/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment