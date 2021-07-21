Duke Energy Florida announces 4 new solar sites

PR Newswire

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy Florida today announced the locations of its four newest solar power plants – the latest move in the company's program to expand its renewable generation portfolio.

"We continue investing in utility-scale solar in Florida because our customers deserve a cleaner energy future," said Duke Energy Florida state president Melissa Seixas. "These solar plants are the latest milestones in our strategy to deliver reliable, cost-effective, clean energy to our customers."

Duke Energy Florida plans to invest an estimated $1 billion in 10 new solar power plants across Florida, including the four sites announced today.

Construction on the four sites will begin in early 2022 and will take approximately 9 to 12 months to complete. Construction of all 10 sites is projected to be finished by late 2024.

Combined, the plants will produce about 750 megawatts (MW) of new, cost-effective solar power.

One of the new sites will be built in Suwannee County in north Florida.

"Suwannee County welcomes Duke Energy's latest solar project. It promotes green energy and brings jobs and capital investment into our community," said Suwannee County economic development director Jimmy Norris. "We invite more opportunities that protect the environment while helping the future growth of our community."

The four new sites:

The Hildreth Solar Power Plant will be built on 635 acres in Suwannee County, Fla. Once operational, the 74.9-MW facility will consist of approximately 220,000 single-axis tracking bifacial solar panels. Its innovative double-sided panel design is highly efficient and tracks the movement of the sun. The plant will be capable of effectively producing enough electricity to power approximately 23,000 average-sized homes at peak production.

Once operational, the 74.9-MW facility will consist of approximately 220,000 single-axis tracking bifacial solar panels. Its innovative double-sided panel design is highly efficient and tracks the movement of the sun. The plant will be capable of effectively producing enough electricity to power approximately 23,000 average-sized homes at peak production. The Bay Ranch Solar Power Plant will be built on 645 acres in Bay County, Fla. The 74.9-MW plant will consist of approximately 220,000 single-axis bifacial tracking solar panels that will produce enough carbon-free energy to effectively power more than 23,000 average-sized homes at peak production. Its innovative double-sided panel design is highly efficient and tracks the movement of the sun.

The 74.9-MW plant will consist of approximately 220,000 single-axis bifacial tracking solar panels that will produce enough carbon-free energy to effectively power more than 23,000 average-sized homes at peak production. Its innovative double-sided panel design is highly efficient and tracks the movement of the sun. The Hardeetown Solar Power Plant will be built on 650 acres in Levy County, Fla. Once operational, the 74.9-MW facility will consist of approximately 218,000 single-axis bifacial tracking solar panels. Its double-sided panel design is highly efficient and tracks the movement of the sun.

Once operational, the 74.9-MW facility will consist of approximately 218,000 single-axis bifacial tracking solar panels. Its double-sided panel design is highly efficient and tracks the movement of the sun. The High Springs Solar Power Plant is proposed to be built on 700 acres in Alachua County, Fla. Once operational, the 74.9-MW facility will consist of approximately 216,000 single-axis tracking solar panels. The plant will be capable of effectively producing enough electricity to power approximately 23,000 average-sized homes at peak production.

Duke Energy's solar generation portfolio represents more than $2 billion of investment, about 1,500-MW of emission-free generation and approximately five million solar panels in the ground by 2024.

The company currently has more than 900-MW of solar generation under construction or in operation in Florida.

Duke Energy Florida is a leader in advancing clean energy in the state.

Earlier this year, the company announced two other new solar sites:

Construction is underway at the Bay Trail Solar Power Plant, sited on 500 acres in Citrus County, Fla. Once operational, the 74.9-MW facility will consist of approximately 197,000 tracking bifacial solar panels. Its innovative double-sided panel design is highly efficient and tracks the movement of the sun. The plant will be capable of effectively producing enough electricity to power approximately 23,000 average-sized homes at peak production.

Once operational, the 74.9-MW facility will consist of approximately 197,000 tracking bifacial solar panels. Its innovative double-sided panel design is highly efficient and tracks the movement of the sun. The plant will be capable of effectively producing enough electricity to power approximately 23,000 average-sized homes at peak production. The Fort Green Solar Power Plant is being mobilized on 500 acres in Hardee County, Fla. The 74.9-MW plant will consist of approximately 265,000 bifacial solar panels, utilizing a fixed-tilt racking system that will produce enough carbon-free energy to effectively power more than 23,000 average-sized homes at peak production.

Once both sites are finished, the Bay Trail and Fort Green solar power plants will help Duke Energy Florida complete the installation of its three-millionth solar panel in the state.

In February 2020, Duke Energy Florida announced the installation of its one-millionth solar panel in Florida at the company's Columbia Solar Power Plant in Fort White, Fla.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns a diverse generation mix of natural gas, coal and renewables, providing about 10,200 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 1.9 million customers in a 13,000-square-mile service area.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 7.9 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 51,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,500 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy strategy to create a smarter energy future for its customers and communities – with goals of at least a 50 percent carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is a top U.S. renewable energy provider, on track to operate or purchase 16,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2025. The company also is investing in major electric grid upgrades and expanded battery storage, and exploring zero-emitting power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2021 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

