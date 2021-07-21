Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.55 per Common Share

PR Newswire
CLEVELAND, July 21, 2021
CLEVELAND, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per common share payable on September 10, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 20, 2021.
