"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" Season 2 Soundtrack Set For Release On Friday, July 30

PR Newswire

BURBANK, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's almost here! The soundtrack for season two of hit Disney+ series "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" will be available Friday, July 30 on Walt Disney Records. Special bonus content will be also available digitally across multiple DSPs and physically at Target.

At Spotify, there will be "Storylines" and "Canvas" experiences on the Soundtrack. The "Storylines" card overlays will reveal deeper stories about key songs on the soundtrack, and numerous "Canvas" videos will be pulled from key moments in Season 2. The official "High School Musical" playlist will include Spotify "Clips," short videos in which the cast discuss their favorite songs and moments from the season.

Official music videos from both seasons of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" are available on Disney Music VEVO.

At Target, the "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" (OST/Season 2) offering will include the physical CD, as well as exclusive postcards, a sticker sheet and poster. The Target exclusive is available for pre-order here.

The Disney Hits SiriusXM Channel (#302) has featured weekly "Be Our Guest" episodes, featuring exclusive interviews and Disney Hits favorites from the cast of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series."

The soundtrack will include all the songs from season two, including the reimagined musical numbers from the stage production of "Beauty and the Beast" as well as fan favorite originals, "Even When/The Best Part" performed by Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett and "The Rose Song" performed and written by Olivia Rodrigo. The soundtrack already has a staggering 85 million track streams, and 23 million video views to date.

The track list for season two of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" is below:

"Something in the Air" – Performed by Cast of HSMTMTS "The Perfect Gift" – Performed by Joshua Bassett "Bet On It" – Performed by Joshua Bassett "High School Musical 2 Medley" – Performed by Cast of HSMTMTS "Belle" – Performed by Cast of HSMTMTS "1-2-3" – Performed by Julia Lester , Dara Reneé , and Sofia Wylie "YAC Alma Mater – (Glee Club Version)" – Performed by Gabriel Mann "YAC Alma Mater – (Nini Version)" – Performed by Olivia Rodrigo "Beauty & The Beast" – Performed by Dara Reneé "The Best Part" – Performed by Olivia Rodrigo "Even When" – Performed by Joshua Bassett "Even When/The Best Part" – Performed by Olivia Rodrigo & Joshua Bassett " Red Means Love " – Performed by Larry Saperstein & Julia Lester "Granted" – Performed by Olivia Rodrigo "A Dancer's Heart" – Performed by Sofia Wylie "The Climb" – Performed by Joe Serafini "Home" – Performed by Julia Lester "The Rose Song" – Performed by Olivia Rodrigo "Around You" – Performed by Kate Reinders & Derek Hough "The Mob Song" – Performed by Cast of HSMTMTS "Gaston" – Performed by Cast of HSMTMTS "If I Can't Love Her " – Performed by Roman Banks "You Ain't Seen Nothin'" – Performed by Cast of HSMTMTS "Let You Go" – Performed by Joshua Bassett "In A Heartbeat" – Performed by Frankie Rodriguez , featuring Joshua Bassett "Be Our Guest" – Performed by Cast of HSMTMTS "Something There" – Performed by Cast of HSMTMTS "Second Chance" – Performed by Cast of HSMTMTS "Home" – Performed by Olivia Rose Keegan

In season two, the East High Wildcats, who are preparing to perform "Beauty and the Beast" as their spring musical, face off against rival school North High to win a prestigious and cutthroat student theater competition. Created and executive-produced by Tim Federle (Golden Globe and Academy Award-nominated "Ferdinand"), the series regulars are Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders. The guest stars include Jordan Fisher, Andrew Barth Feldman and Roman Banks, Asher Angel, Derek Hough and Olivia Rose Keegan.

The season two finale will premiere on Friday, July 30 on Disney+, and all of season one is currently available on Disney+. It has been "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes as measured by a consensus of reviews by top critics and audience members and was recently awarded a GLAAD Media Award.

@HighSchoolMusicalSeries (Instagram)

@DisneyPlus

#HSMTMTS

About Disney Music Group/Walt Disney Records

Disney Music Group is home to Walt Disney Records, Hollywood Records, Disney Music Publishing, Buena Vista Records, and Disney Concerts. In addition to the labels' genre-spanning rosters and its rich catalog of classic and enduring music, DMG also releases film and television soundtracks such as the chart-topping "Frozen 2" and "Bohemian Rhapsody," the Emmy®-winning "The Mandalorian," Oscar®-winning "Coco" and "Moana" soundtracks, and the Oscar and Grammy®-winning "Frozen" soundtrack. Upcoming titles include "The Mandalorian" Season 2 and "Soul." To stream classic Disney hits, please visit: http://disneymusic.co/DisneyHits

About Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. As part of Disney's Media and Entertainment Distribution segment, Disney+ is available on most internet-connected devices and offers commercial-free programming with a variety of original feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series and short-form content. Alongside unprecedented access to Disney's incredible library of film and television entertainment, the service is also the exclusive streaming home for the latest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+. Visit DisneyPlus.com to subscribe and/or learn more about the service.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/high-school-musical-the-musical-the-series-season-2-soundtrack-set-for-release-on-friday-july-30-301338165.html

SOURCE Walt Disney Records