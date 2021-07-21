Logo
Alpha Omega Group, Inc. Buys VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Sells First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, First Trust US

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Alpha Omega Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Boeing Co, Facebook Inc, sells First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alpha Omega Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Alpha Omega Group, Inc. owns 25 stocks with a total value of $59 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alpha Omega Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alpha+omega+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alpha Omega Group, Inc.
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 92,807 shares, 22.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45%
  2. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 125,822 shares, 15.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.65%
  3. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E (GEM) - 156,390 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
  4. FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS) - 128,593 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.04%
  5. VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET (HYEM) - 197,082 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET (HYEM)

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $23.88, with an estimated average price of $23.56. The stock is now traded at around $23.712400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.95%. The holding were 197,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.62 and $59.84, with an estimated average price of $49.07. The stock is now traded at around $43.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 58,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3549.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 85 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $222.716300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $343.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 619 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 30.79%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $144.991700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 40.20%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $242.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (BRG)

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. added to a holding in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc by 26.41%. The purchase prices were between $8.89 and $10.42, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $11.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 41,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F (EMLP)

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F by 38.25%. The sale prices were between $22.62 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $24.291500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.39%. Alpha Omega Group, Inc. still held 174,249 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.65%. The sale prices were between $69.28 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $72.75. The stock is now traded at around $74.571900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.05%. Alpha Omega Group, Inc. still held 125,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 27.16%. The sale prices were between $110.48 and $128.38, with an estimated average price of $121.89. The stock is now traded at around $124.469000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.44%. Alpha Omega Group, Inc. still held 30,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 33.85%. The sale prices were between $100.1 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $100.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Alpha Omega Group, Inc. still held 3,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 25.69%. The sale prices were between $50.79 and $51.01, with an estimated average price of $50.92. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Alpha Omega Group, Inc. still held 11,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Alpha Omega Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Alpha Omega Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Alpha Omega Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alpha Omega Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alpha Omega Group, Inc. keeps buying

