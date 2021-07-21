Alpha Omega Group, Inc. Buys VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Sells First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, First Trust US

New Purchases: HYEM, BLOK, AMZN, BA, FB,

HYEM, BLOK, AMZN, BA, FB, Added Positions: AAPL, CRM, BRG,

AAPL, CRM, BRG, Reduced Positions: EMLP, MOAT, FPX, HYLS, SCHG, GBIL, LMBS, FTSM, JPST, FTCS, FDL, MSFT, AFIN, XOM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Boeing Co, Facebook Inc, sells First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alpha Omega Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Alpha Omega Group, Inc. owns 25 stocks with a total value of $59 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 92,807 shares, 22.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45% VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 125,822 shares, 15.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.65% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E (GEM) - 156,390 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS) - 128,593 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.04% VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET (HYEM) - 197,082 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. New Position

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $23.88, with an estimated average price of $23.56. The stock is now traded at around $23.712400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.95%. The holding were 197,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.62 and $59.84, with an estimated average price of $49.07. The stock is now traded at around $43.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 58,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3549.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 85 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $222.716300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $343.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 619 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 30.79%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $144.991700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 40.20%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $242.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. added to a holding in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc by 26.41%. The purchase prices were between $8.89 and $10.42, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $11.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 41,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F by 38.25%. The sale prices were between $22.62 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $24.291500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.39%. Alpha Omega Group, Inc. still held 174,249 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.65%. The sale prices were between $69.28 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $72.75. The stock is now traded at around $74.571900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.05%. Alpha Omega Group, Inc. still held 125,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 27.16%. The sale prices were between $110.48 and $128.38, with an estimated average price of $121.89. The stock is now traded at around $124.469000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.44%. Alpha Omega Group, Inc. still held 30,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 33.85%. The sale prices were between $100.1 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $100.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Alpha Omega Group, Inc. still held 3,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 25.69%. The sale prices were between $50.79 and $51.01, with an estimated average price of $50.92. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Alpha Omega Group, Inc. still held 11,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.