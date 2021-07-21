Townsend Asset Management Corp Buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sells Intel Corp, VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF, ConocoPhillips

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Townsend Asset Management Corp Buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sells Intel Corp, VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF, ConocoPhillips

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Townsend Asset Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, eBay Inc, sells Intel Corp, VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF, ConocoPhillips, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Townsend Asset Management Corp . As of 2021Q2, Townsend Asset Management Corp owns 193 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TOWNSEND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/townsend+asset+management+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TOWNSEND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 24,256 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
  2. WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 121,455 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.65%
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 26,784 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35%
  4. Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) - 30,201 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.53%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,853 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Townsend Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $374.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ)

Townsend Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $32.7. The stock is now traded at around $33.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Townsend Asset Management Corp initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $69.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Townsend Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Townsend Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $257.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 784 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Townsend Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $80.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Townsend Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 100.66%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Townsend Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 37.92%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $474.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Townsend Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 46.22%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $244.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth (DNL)

Townsend Asset Management Corp added to a holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth by 74.16%. The purchase prices were between $38.63 and $42.46, with an estimated average price of $40.72. The stock is now traded at around $41.735700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Townsend Asset Management Corp added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.13%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $115.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Townsend Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $238.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Townsend Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO)

Townsend Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF. The sale prices were between $63.7 and $73.24, with an estimated average price of $70.24.

Reduced: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Townsend Asset Management Corp reduced to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 32.86%. The sale prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $57.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Townsend Asset Management Corp still held 3,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of TOWNSEND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP . Also check out:

1. TOWNSEND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP 's Undervalued Stocks
2. TOWNSEND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TOWNSEND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TOWNSEND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider