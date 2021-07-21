Townsend Asset Management Corp Buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sells Intel Corp, VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF, ConocoPhillips

- New Purchases: GS, QQQJ, EBAY, VEA, SYK, ESGV, AOS, BOND, VCSH, VCIT, PGX, MINT, RYH, VONV, PFF, DES,
- Added Positions: STZ, AAP, RHI, MAR, WYNN, DGRW, WAB, DIS, DHR, BMY, JPM, AAPL, AMZN, SCHX, AVGO, COST, ECL, AMGN, CVS, DNL, IJH, MMM, V, MTZ, MCD, AGG, VUG, IWM, CMI, KO, ZTS, SCHD, TGT, IJR, ACN, ADP, BAC, DVY, FISV, HD, O, CAT, WMT, VBR, VNQ, XLK, FNDE, SCZ, ROP, SPHD, XSD, SDY, FB, EFAV, ORCL,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, LQD, COP, BDX, VTI, QCLN, USFR, AFL, VIG, MA, IWO, BRK.B, MO, GOOG, SPLV, IBM, SCHA, TFC, MRK, XLE, VZ,
- Sold Out: INTC, ESPO,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 24,256 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
- WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 121,455 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.65%
- Visa Inc (V) - 26,784 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35%
- Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) - 30,201 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.53%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,853 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
Townsend Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $374.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ)
Townsend Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $32.7. The stock is now traded at around $33.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Townsend Asset Management Corp initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $69.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Townsend Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Townsend Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $257.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 784 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
Townsend Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $80.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Townsend Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 100.66%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Townsend Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 37.92%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $474.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 982 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Townsend Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 46.22%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $244.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth (DNL)
Townsend Asset Management Corp added to a holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth by 74.16%. The purchase prices were between $38.63 and $42.46, with an estimated average price of $40.72. The stock is now traded at around $41.735700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Townsend Asset Management Corp added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.13%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $115.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Townsend Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $238.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Townsend Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO)
Townsend Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF. The sale prices were between $63.7 and $73.24, with an estimated average price of $70.24.Reduced: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Townsend Asset Management Corp reduced to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 32.86%. The sale prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $57.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Townsend Asset Management Corp still held 3,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.
