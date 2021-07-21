Logo
Santori & Peters, Inc. Buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD , SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF,

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Santori & Peters, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD , SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, , BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Santori & Peters, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Santori & Peters, Inc. owns 54 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Santori & Peters, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/santori+%26+peters%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Santori & Peters, Inc.
  1. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) - 674,963 shares, 31.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
  2. AMETEK Inc (AME) - 248,131 shares, 18.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 81,672 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 177,633 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39%
  5. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 152,606 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)

Santori & Peters, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.62 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.66. The stock is now traded at around $30.661200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 48,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Santori & Peters, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,551 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Santori & Peters, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49. The stock is now traded at around $91.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Santori & Peters, Inc. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $58.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Santori & Peters, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $374.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Santori & Peters, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $343.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD (CAPE)

Santori & Peters, Inc. added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD by 904.29%. The purchase prices were between $19.18 and $20.96, with an estimated average price of $20.29. The stock is now traded at around $21.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 154,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Santori & Peters, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 305.71%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $71.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,376 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Santori & Peters, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26.

Sold Out: (ITE)

Santori & Peters, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.03 and $32.54, with an estimated average price of $32.29.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

Santori & Peters, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.44 and $29.96, with an estimated average price of $29.72.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Santori & Peters, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Santori & Peters, Inc. sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Santori & Peters, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of Santori & Peters, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Santori & Peters, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Santori & Peters, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Santori & Peters, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Santori & Peters, Inc. keeps buying
