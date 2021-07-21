Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Sells First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, iShares Gold Trust

- New Purchases: KWEB, CVS, SPYV, SMH,
- Added Positions: BND, BNDX, VCIT, VWO, ARKG, IVOL, FTCS, SCHP, VIG, EMLP, SCHD, FNDX, HYLS, VNQI, VCSH, SCHH, AXP, GSLC, CIBR, ARKW, FEI, BAX, IQLT, SCHV, SCHX,
- Reduced Positions: LMBS, VOO, VNQ, IJH, AAPL, BRK.B, IJR, SCHG, ACN, FTSM, MSFT, LOW, FIXD, DHR, FBT, UNP, T, CAT, MCD, ABT, AMZN, ADP, JPST, IWF, IVV, BLK, FTSL, CSCO, FDN, DFEB, GOOG, JNJ, FB, GILD, ORLY, PEP, V, PG, ABBV, CVX, MDT, PFE, SIRI, MMM, RTX, FNDA, PHYS, XOM, EFA, CARR, FTV,
- Sold Out: IAU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Cambridge Advisors Inc.
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 178,492 shares, 17.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 583,200 shares, 12.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.01%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 540,656 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 57,216 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18%
- Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 247,878 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.58%
Cambridge Advisors Inc. initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.17 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $60.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Cambridge Advisors Inc. initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $82.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Cambridge Advisors Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Cambridge Advisors Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $254.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 776 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Cambridge Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 43.25%. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $27.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 47,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Cambridge Advisors Inc. added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 23.44%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $87.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 22,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Cambridge Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 21.52%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $62.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 22,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F (EMLP)
Cambridge Advisors Inc. added to a holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F by 59.71%. The purchase prices were between $22.62 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $24.291500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,133 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Cambridge Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.
