Campbell Wealth Management Buys iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Campbell Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Danaher Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Campbell Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, Campbell Wealth Management owns 69 stocks with a total value of $739 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Campbell Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/campbell+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Campbell Wealth Management
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 2,151,739 shares, 30.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 771,500 shares, 12.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.42%
  3. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 1,426,353 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1895.49%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 146,608 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55%
  5. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 208,659 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.92%
New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Campbell Wealth Management initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $277.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Campbell Wealth Management initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $153.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Campbell Wealth Management initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $176.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Campbell Wealth Management initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $116.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: HP Inc (HPQ)

Campbell Wealth Management initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $35.57, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $28.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Campbell Wealth Management initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $509.557300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 384 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

Campbell Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1895.49%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.34, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.312900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.4%. The holding were 1,426,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Campbell Wealth Management added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 53.84%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $103.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 293,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Campbell Wealth Management added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 56.39%. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $347.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 71,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Campbell Wealth Management added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 112.43%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $280.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Campbell Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Campbell Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25.

Sold Out: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Campbell Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Campbell Wealth Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)

Campbell Wealth Management sold out a holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The sale prices were between $70.57 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $74.65.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Campbell Wealth Management sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Campbell Wealth Management. Also check out:

1. Campbell Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Campbell Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Campbell Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Campbell Wealth Management keeps buying
