Campbell Wealth Management Buys iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

- New Purchases: DHR, JPM, DIS, ABBV, HPQ, NFLX, PPG, TMO,
- Added Positions: ISTB, XLI, DIA, SCHX, XLF, BRK.B, IWV, LMT, FBT, MA, IHI, MGK, XLK, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: AGG, BND, IGIB, IWB, SCHM, QQQ, IJH, T, PEP, MNSB, ITOT,
- Sold Out: VUG, VHT, VTI, FSKR, VZ, WPC, ZBH, VB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Campbell Wealth Management
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 2,151,739 shares, 30.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 771,500 shares, 12.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.42%
- iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 1,426,353 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1895.49%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 146,608 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 208,659 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.92%
Campbell Wealth Management initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $277.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Campbell Wealth Management initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $153.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Campbell Wealth Management initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $176.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Campbell Wealth Management initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $116.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: HP Inc (HPQ)
Campbell Wealth Management initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $35.57, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $28.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Campbell Wealth Management initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $509.557300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 384 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
Campbell Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1895.49%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.34, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.312900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.4%. The holding were 1,426,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Campbell Wealth Management added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 53.84%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $103.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 293,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Campbell Wealth Management added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 56.39%. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $347.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 71,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Campbell Wealth Management added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 112.43%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $280.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Campbell Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Campbell Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25.Sold Out: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
Campbell Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19.Sold Out: (FSKR)
Campbell Wealth Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.Sold Out: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)
Campbell Wealth Management sold out a holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The sale prices were between $70.57 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $74.65.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Campbell Wealth Management sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.
