Campbell Wealth Management Buys iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

New Purchases: DHR, JPM, DIS, ABBV, HPQ, NFLX, PPG, TMO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Danaher Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Campbell Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, Campbell Wealth Management owns 69 stocks with a total value of $739 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 2,151,739 shares, 30.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 771,500 shares, 12.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.42% iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 1,426,353 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1895.49% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 146,608 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 208,659 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.92%

Campbell Wealth Management initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $277.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Campbell Wealth Management initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $153.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Campbell Wealth Management initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $176.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Campbell Wealth Management initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $116.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Campbell Wealth Management initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $35.57, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $28.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Campbell Wealth Management initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $509.557300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 384 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Campbell Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1895.49%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.34, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.312900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.4%. The holding were 1,426,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Campbell Wealth Management added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 53.84%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $103.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 293,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Campbell Wealth Management added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 56.39%. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $347.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 71,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Campbell Wealth Management added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 112.43%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $280.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Campbell Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87.

Campbell Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25.

Campbell Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19.

Campbell Wealth Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Campbell Wealth Management sold out a holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The sale prices were between $70.57 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $74.65.

Campbell Wealth Management sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.