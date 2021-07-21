Efficient Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

New Purchases: IWL,

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Efficient Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Efficient Advisors, LLC owns 54 stocks with a total value of $744 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 727,793 shares, 11.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.37% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 403,019 shares, 9.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 673,530 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.56% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 221,733 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.91% WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (DLS) - 543,800 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%

Efficient Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.49 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.53. The stock is now traded at around $104.400700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Efficient Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.59%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 411,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Efficient Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.52%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $398.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 59,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Efficient Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.49%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 201,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Efficient Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 20.64%. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 202,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Efficient Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.12%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 141,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Efficient Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index by 22.14%. The purchase prices were between $127.84 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $134.75. The stock is now traded at around $135.826500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 74,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.