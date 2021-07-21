Bristlecone Advisors, LLC Buys Athira Pharma Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells The Travelers Inc, Fortinet Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp

- New Purchases: ATHA, ICSH, SLV, SIVR, BIV, DES, DON, BAC, DEO, IWD, PWB, VCSH,
- Added Positions: PLTR, MSFT, IJR, IVV, QQQ, VEEV, SPDW, IJH, VUG, SCHF, COST, DLN, TTEK, AMZN, VWO, UBER, SPEM, XLK, ECL, SYY, IEFA, IWM, IWR, VTI, GOOGL, USB, VEA, VO, NVDA, UNP, IEMG, SPYG, VB, VIG, ADBE, GOLD, EQIX, XOM, ILMN, JPM, PNC, BKNG, VLO, BIPC, EFA, GLD, SCHM, VGT, MMM, CB, BA, CSCO, CCI, EXPD, NEE, HON, NOC, PG, TXN, TYL, UNH, DIS, SPLK, ABBV, SHOP, ZM, AGG, DLS, FDN, IWB, SCHA, SCHG, VOO, VYM, XLV, XLY, ABMD, MO, TFC, BMY, NNN, LLY, MNST, ICE, LEN, MPW, NFLX, NBIX, SUI, VRTX, EPAM, NOW, LAND, SFM, IIPR, OKTA, SE, ZS, FVRR, DVY, IVE, IWF, PFF, QUAL, SCHE, SLYG, SPYX, VIS, XLF,
- Reduced Positions: CL, NVS, SHY, EA, JPST, CSX, WY, UPS, AMGN, JNJ, INTC, MDT, MDY, SO, IYR, V, ZTS, BABA, PYPL, CVS, ABT, TMO, KMB, AMAT, DLR,
- Sold Out: TRV, FTNT, RTX, IAU, ALC, SUB,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 340,369 shares, 12.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 74,333 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.37%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 230,364 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 793,550 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 238,647 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Athira Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.24 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $17.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 761,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.492600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 34,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $23.333100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 31,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $27.25, with an estimated average price of $25.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02. The stock is now traded at around $90.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $40.18 and $43.52, with an estimated average price of $42.11. The stock is now traded at around $41.581000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 779.39%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 94,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.66%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $109.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 70,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 66.63%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $359.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,288 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 54.18%. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $323.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tetra Tech Inc by 32.15%. The purchase prices were between $116.17 and $143.73, with an estimated average price of $126.03. The stock is now traded at around $126.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 31.47%. The purchase prices were between $42.53 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.44. The stock is now traded at around $43.959000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 42,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09.Sold Out: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: Alcon Inc (ALC)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alcon Inc. The sale prices were between $66.27 and $76.21, with an estimated average price of $71.19.Sold Out: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67.
