Bristlecone Advisors, LLC Buys Athira Pharma Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells The Travelers Inc, Fortinet Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bristlecone Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Athira Pharma Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells The Travelers Inc, Fortinet Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Novartis AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bristlecone Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Bristlecone Advisors, LLC owns 204 stocks with a total value of $716 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bristlecone Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bristlecone+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bristlecone Advisors, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 340,369 shares, 12.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 74,333 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.37%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 230,364 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
  4. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 793,550 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89%
  5. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 238,647 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
New Purchase: Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA)

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Athira Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.24 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $17.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 761,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.492600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 34,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $23.333100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 31,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR)

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $27.25, with an estimated average price of $25.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02. The stock is now traded at around $90.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $40.18 and $43.52, with an estimated average price of $42.11. The stock is now traded at around $41.581000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 779.39%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 94,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.66%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $109.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 70,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 66.63%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $359.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,288 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 54.18%. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $323.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK)

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tetra Tech Inc by 32.15%. The purchase prices were between $116.17 and $143.73, with an estimated average price of $126.03. The stock is now traded at around $126.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 31.47%. The purchase prices were between $42.53 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.44. The stock is now traded at around $43.959000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 42,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09.

Sold Out: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Alcon Inc (ALC)

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alcon Inc. The sale prices were between $66.27 and $76.21, with an estimated average price of $71.19.

Sold Out: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bristlecone Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Bristlecone Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bristlecone Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bristlecone Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bristlecone Advisors, LLC keeps buying
