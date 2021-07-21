Logo
Dowling & Yahnke Llc Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Fate Therapeutics Inc, MicroStrategy Inc, Sells , New Mountain Finance Corp, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Diego, CA, based Investment company Dowling & Yahnke Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Fate Therapeutics Inc, MicroStrategy Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Lumen Technologies Inc, sells , New Mountain Finance Corp, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dowling & Yahnke Llc. As of 2021Q2, Dowling & Yahnke Llc owns 356 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DOWLING & YAHNKE LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dowling+%26+yahnke+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DOWLING & YAHNKE LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 470,192 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39%
  2. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) - 403,169 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio.
  3. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) - 652,499 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.19%
  4. Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 801,879 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 158,108 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42%
New Purchase: Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc initiated holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.25 and $92.52, with an estimated average price of $80.57. The stock is now traded at around $85.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 30,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $450.52 and $848.54, with an estimated average price of $592.7. The stock is now traded at around $554.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $88.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.64 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $13.78. The stock is now traded at around $12.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 31,559 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $105.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.02 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $51.55. The stock is now traded at around $53.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.26%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $398.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 28,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.69%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 55,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 98.46%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $144.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 131.60%. The purchase prices were between $97.76 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $101.4. The stock is now traded at around $104.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc added to a holding in Square Inc by 47.64%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $254.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 31.66%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $561.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (GWPH)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Sold Out: New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold out a holding in New Mountain Finance Corp. The sale prices were between $12.4 and $13.68, with an estimated average price of $13.05.

Sold Out: Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold out a holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. The sale prices were between $20.86 and $22.67, with an estimated average price of $22.09.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3.

Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of DOWLING & YAHNKE LLC. Also check out:

1. DOWLING & YAHNKE LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DOWLING & YAHNKE LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DOWLING & YAHNKE LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DOWLING & YAHNKE LLC keeps buying
