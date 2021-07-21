IFG Advisory, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF, Lowe's Inc, Sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

New Purchases: PSK, QEFA, RBLX, KR, TM, SEIC, WGO, CE, CRSP, WCN, CBND, MTB0, BAB, CDNA, FLGT, SUPN, IXG, BAR, AMD, NVTA, BSTZ, SGEN, FALN, IYE, INCY, VB, FXR, IBCE, PLTR, IYM, ALLE, BST, BXS, CASS, SLB, NBIX, ISRG, ATR, RWR, PRF, C, BOTZ, CMG, INO, SIRI, CPRX, LYG, AMPE, NAKD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF, Lowe's Inc, SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF, Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IFG Advisory, LLC. As of 2021Q2, IFG Advisory, LLC owns 438 stocks with a total value of $844 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 90,349 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.26% First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 460,809 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.34% ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 259,648 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.01% First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 543,197 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.88% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 54,987 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.74%

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.52 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $43.28. The stock is now traded at around $43.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 150,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.2 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.815600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 34,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $79.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 27,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $35.89 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $37.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 62,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The purchase prices were between $150.59 and $185.2, with an estimated average price of $163.9. The stock is now traded at around $179.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,537 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in SEI Investments Co. The purchase prices were between $56.08 and $64.45, with an estimated average price of $62.31. The stock is now traded at around $62.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 30,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 61.26%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $433.481100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 90,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3916.34%. The purchase prices were between $42.52 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.42. The stock is now traded at around $43.591600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 229,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 212.77%. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $194.748100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 54,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 456.35%. The purchase prices were between $29.44 and $29.96, with an estimated average price of $29.72. The stock is now traded at around $30.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 201,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 155.60%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $62.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 76,914 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 46.81%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $157.838800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 51,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF. The sale prices were between $33.87 and $36.36, with an estimated average price of $35.43.

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $333.59 and $395.13, with an estimated average price of $362.14.

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48.

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $45.26 and $47.83, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $96.87 and $103.44, with an estimated average price of $99.44.