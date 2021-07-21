IFG Advisory, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF, Lowe's Inc, Sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: PSK, QEFA, RBLX, KR, TM, SEIC, WGO, CE, CRSP, WCN, CBND, MTB0, BAB, CDNA, FLGT, SUPN, IXG, BAR, AMD, NVTA, BSTZ, SGEN, FALN, IYE, INCY, VB, FXR, IBCE, PLTR, IYM, ALLE, BST, BXS, CASS, SLB, NBIX, ISRG, ATR, RWR, PRF, C, BOTZ, CMG, INO, SIRI, CPRX, LYG, AMPE, NAKD,
- Added Positions: SPY, SPHD, LOW, SPAB, SCHP, PG, VIG, ALL, CSCO, KO, TXN, FVD, ROKU, CHKP, NVR, GS, BAX, CHRW, AMP, CMI, MS, RHI, GL, IUSB, BTI, FSK, IJR, EXAS, DVY, EFV, TOTL, TROW, GOVT, SPLG, SPMD, BRK.B, GSK, VEEV, GNTX, IVV, MUB, RDVY, STIP, VTV, K, IGSB, NVDA, PFE, DFS, VEA, VTEB, XLI, GPN, USB, SHOP, IXUS, QQQ, RSP, VUG, CWCO, MTB, BSV, FIXD, FUTY, JKH, SUB, TDTT, XLF, XLP, OMC, UNH, WAFD, DIA, FMB, FTC, FTSL, FXD, GLTR, JKG, JNK, MBB, PFF, VLUE, VO, VWO, XLU, CB, APD, AMT, CCI, DLR, DUK, ENB, IBM, AVGO, TSLA, AIA, EMLC, FTA, FXI, FYX, HYLS, IEMG, IJH, PZA, RLY, SMDV, VFH, VGT, VNQ, VPU, VTIP, XLC, XLE, XLRE, XLY, BMY, CSX, CAT, WELL, HUBB, O, RF, SYY, TMO, GIM, STAG, TSLX, SQ, EMB, FEP, FEX, GDX, HDV, IWD, IYJ, PTH, SHM, SIVR, SLV, SLYV, SPEM, SPIB, SPSB, SPYD, VBK, VDE, VXUS,
- Reduced Positions: FDN, GLD, AGG, IBUY, QTEC, SPLV, FPX, SKYY, FTCS, ARKK, VOO, CIBR, CTSH, MSM, NOBL, VCIT, MTUM, FDX, CODX, AMGN, LCII, INTC, PII, IWF, XMLV, ABB, T, AXP, CAH, ETN, LQD, ABC, ADI, JPM, DIS, ANTM, DISCK, QCOM, DG, ABBV, SDY, TFC, CVS, DVA, GOOGL, HD, TT, JCI, MDT, SBUX, WMT, EEM, QYLD, BDX, COST, EMR, EPD, FFIV, GIS, JNJ, MCK, BKNG, CRM, TRV, VZ, WRB, DAL, SYF, PYPL, FPE, FTSM, IHI, MDY, USFR, ABT, AFL, IVZ, BAC, BK, BWA, CMCSA, DE, D, EMN, KMB, NFLX, NKE, NOC, ORCL, TJX, TGT, TSCO, RTX, VFC, GWW, MA, CARR, BND, DLN, IJJ, IJK, ITOT, IXN, ACN, ADBE, AMZN, ADP, BA, SCHW, ECL, XOM, NEE, GE, LHX, ITW, LH, NSC, NVS, PEP, DGX, SO, SYK, UNP, EBAY, V, PM, BUD, PSX, GOOG, DBA, ESGE, FBT, FDL, FNDF, HACK, IEFA, IUSG, IWM, LMBS, QUAL, SCHD, SPIP, TIP, USMV, VBR, VV, MMM, AEP, ADSK, BIIB, CL, CMA, LLY, BEN, HON, SJM, MDLZ, MRK, MCHP, PPL, RJF, RS, ROP, SPG, STT, UPS, VSEC, VOD, WFC, WOR, YUM, FAX, ULTA, AOA, ARKG, BSCM, EFAV, FEM, FNDE, FV, IJT, IWO, IWS, IXC, PDBC, PGX, PIE, SCHX, VEU, VGIT, VGK, VHT, VOE, XLK,
- Sold Out: FVC, IGV, ARKW, XSLV, FSKR, BLV, QCLN, PFG, RCL, TDIV, SCHZ, IAU, UBER, ATAX, IVOO, PANW, BC, VTWO, GILD, GPC, SABR, CCL, DOW, PSA, OTIS, PCY, FXH, IUSV, CERN, MMP, SCZ, ARCC, ADS, HAS, KSU, AOR, AGZ, PAYX, FOX, USFD, RH, TSM, COOP, EBS, UTF, AUY,
For the details of IFG Advisory, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ifg+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of IFG Advisory, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 90,349 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.26%
- First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 460,809 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.34%
- ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 259,648 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.01%
- First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 543,197 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.88%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 54,987 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.74%
IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.52 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $43.28. The stock is now traded at around $43.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 150,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF (QEFA)
IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.2 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.815600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 34,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $79.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 27,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Kroger Co (KR)
IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $35.89 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $37.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 62,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Toyota Motor Corp (TM)
IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The purchase prices were between $150.59 and $185.2, with an estimated average price of $163.9. The stock is now traded at around $179.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,537 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SEI Investments Co (SEIC)
IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in SEI Investments Co. The purchase prices were between $56.08 and $64.45, with an estimated average price of $62.31. The stock is now traded at around $62.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 30,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 61.26%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $433.481100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 90,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)
IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3916.34%. The purchase prices were between $42.52 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.42. The stock is now traded at around $43.591600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 229,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 212.77%. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $194.748100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 54,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)
IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 456.35%. The purchase prices were between $29.44 and $29.96, with an estimated average price of $29.72. The stock is now traded at around $30.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 201,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 155.60%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $62.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 76,914 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 46.81%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $157.838800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 51,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC)
IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF. The sale prices were between $33.87 and $36.36, with an estimated average price of $35.43.Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)
IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $333.59 and $395.13, with an estimated average price of $362.14.Sold Out: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48.Sold Out: Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV)
IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $45.26 and $47.83, with an estimated average price of $46.75.Sold Out: (FSKR)
IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)
IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $96.87 and $103.44, with an estimated average price of $99.44.
Here is the complete portfolio of IFG Advisory, LLC.
