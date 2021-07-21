IFG Advisory, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF, Lowe's Inc, Sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

IFG Advisory, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF, Lowe's Inc, Sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company IFG Advisory, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF, Lowe's Inc, SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF, Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IFG Advisory, LLC. As of 2021Q2, IFG Advisory, LLC owns 438 stocks with a total value of $844 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IFG Advisory, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ifg+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of IFG Advisory, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 90,349 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.26%
  2. First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 460,809 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.34%
  3. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 259,648 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.01%
  4. First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 543,197 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.88%
  5. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 54,987 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.74%
New Purchase: SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK)

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.52 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $43.28. The stock is now traded at around $43.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 150,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF (QEFA)

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.2 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.815600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 34,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $79.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 27,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Kroger Co (KR)

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $35.89 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $37.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 62,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Toyota Motor Corp (TM)

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The purchase prices were between $150.59 and $185.2, with an estimated average price of $163.9. The stock is now traded at around $179.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,537 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SEI Investments Co (SEIC)

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in SEI Investments Co. The purchase prices were between $56.08 and $64.45, with an estimated average price of $62.31. The stock is now traded at around $62.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 30,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 61.26%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $433.481100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 90,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3916.34%. The purchase prices were between $42.52 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.42. The stock is now traded at around $43.591600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 229,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 212.77%. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $194.748100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 54,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 456.35%. The purchase prices were between $29.44 and $29.96, with an estimated average price of $29.72. The stock is now traded at around $30.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 201,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 155.60%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $62.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 76,914 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 46.81%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $157.838800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 51,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC)

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF. The sale prices were between $33.87 and $36.36, with an estimated average price of $35.43.

Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $333.59 and $395.13, with an estimated average price of $362.14.

Sold Out: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV)

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $45.26 and $47.83, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $96.87 and $103.44, with an estimated average price of $99.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of IFG Advisory, LLC. Also check out:

1. IFG Advisory, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. IFG Advisory, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. IFG Advisory, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that IFG Advisory, LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider