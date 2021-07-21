Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Fac

New Purchases: IBMJ, ICSH, AMZN, IBMK, COST, IWV, LQDH, EAGG, VV, V, ADBE, BA, FB, UNP, VGT, HD, JNJ, NKE, VB, ITW, OEF, IEI, IGLB, JPM, SCHX, TGT, VBR, WM, ARKK, ABT, ABBV, CMI, DE, FDN, QQQ, IWC, EFG, SLV, ESML, MCD, NVDA, PYPL, SQ, ESGV, XYL, DIS, DOCU, DG, HON, IBM, IEF, HYG, IWY, LMT, MPC, NFLX, NTES, ORCL, PCTY, PEP, PM, PNW, RTX, GLD, TSLA, UNH, VOE, MDT, APD, MO, AMT, CARR, CPK, CSCO, C, CL, DECK, DUK, LQD, IWB, NYF, IEUR, ESGU, IGRO, JQUA, KRC, LLY, LOW, MA, MPWR, MNST, NEM, NSC, SLYV, MDYV, DIA, SHW, SO, SBUX, SYK, TXN, TFC, GDXJ, VEEV, WMT, WFC, ALB, BABA, LNT, ADI, BIDU, BTI, CAT, DHR, DAR, ENSG, FIS, FXD, FXH, HRL, RSP, IYE, IGIB, AOR, KMB, OTIS, PNC, MINT, TROW, PHM, QCOM, HYMB, SCHC, SYY, TDOC, TREX, DGRW, YUM,

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 272 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 1,116,042 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,360,712 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.68% BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 1,144,179 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.81% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,582,029 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 981,368 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.69%

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.6 and $25.65, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 370,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.492600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 166,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3549.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,288 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 124,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 35,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.95 and $96.28, with an estimated average price of $95.65. The stock is now traded at around $95.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 19,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 79.81%. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $103.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 1,144,179 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 909.27%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 391,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 116.25%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 620,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 77.07%. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75. The stock is now traded at around $78.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 29,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc.. The sale prices were between $8.54 and $8.98, with an estimated average price of $8.81.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fun. The sale prices were between $3.2 and $4.29, with an estimated average price of $3.68.